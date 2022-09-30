Strictly star AJ Pritchard splits from 'devastated' girlfriend one year after freak accident
The couple made headlines last year when Abbie suffered third degree burns following a TikTok stunt gone wrong.
Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star AJ Pritchard (27) has reportedly called it quits with fellow dancer Abbie Quinnen (25) after almost four years together.
The couple made headlines last year when it was revealed the pro-dancer became his girlfriend’s full-time carer following a TikTok stunt gone wrong.
While trying to turn a wine bottle into a vase using a rope set on fire last January, Abbie was engulfed in flames and received shocking third degree burns.
The star had to undergo multiple skin grafts and endure a long road to recovery. She told The Sun in the aftermath of the incident that she would often find AJ “hysterically crying from guilt and helplessness.”
"It definitely did affect our relationship but I think mostly for the better as it showed me just how much he cared and loved me.”
"He reassures me constantly and tell me we are together forever.”
Abbie has since recovered from the accident and has posted on social media that she in learning to love her scars.
A source told The Sun, who broke the news of the split, that Abbie is “devastated” since their break-up.
"He called time on their relationship last week.”
The couple had often spoken about their plans to get married with fans also upset to see the pair part ways.
There has been speculation online that the dancer couple have been growing distant for a while, with many online sleuths eager to point out that neither have posted Instagram photos of each other since July.
AJ’s brother Curtis Pitchard is a formerDancing with the Stars pro andLove Island contestant who coupled up with Irish icon Maura Higgins.
The brothers went on a dance tour together across the UK, where AJ met his now ex-girlfriend Abbie Quinnen.
Both brothers appeared on the recent Celebrity SAS.
AJ bested his younger sibling in a challenger, sending Curtis home.
“AJ did beat me and they did say the person that lost would go home, and I was the person that lost against AJ, so I did go home,” Curtis admitted.
“I respect the decision. But I was gutted. I was heartbroken. I mentally and physically know I was not ready to leave. I’m sure the DS had their reasons. Am I happy with them and their reasons? Not at all.”
