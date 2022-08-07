Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise enjoy mystery trips to Ireland after private jets spotted
Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise both appear to have made mystery trips to Ireland within days of each other during the past month.
The two Hollywood heavyweights seem to have been spending time at locations in the west and south west of the country after their private jets were tracked landing here.
Spielberg’s Gulfstream jet flew a five-hour from a private airport in New York and landed at Ireland West Airport in Knock, Co. Mayo, on July 21. Later the same day it flew to Shannon.
The same jet took off from Shannon four days later on July 25 for Knock again, where it refuelled and departed for London, andlater for Rotterdam before returning to New York.
Tom Cruise’s Challenger jet touched down in Shannon from Maine on America’s east coast. He seems to have spent two days in that area before flying to Kerry Airport, near Killarney, before he left Ireland last Sunday and headed back to the States.
Cruise (60) is the highest-paid actor in Hollywood and his last public appearance in Ireland was at the premiere of his movie Oblivion in Dublin in 2013 – during his visit here he was given a Certificate of Irish Ancestry by the Government.
Spielberg (75) famously filmed Saving Private Ryan, starring Tom Hanks, in Co. Wexford in 1997.
Cruise and Spielberg have worked together before, in 2002’s Minority Report and 2005’s War of the Worlds.
Today's Headlines
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
Battle of Troy | Robert Troy claims fire cert wasn’t needed for Dublin rental property
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder
Fight for justice | Jason Corbett’s family to travel to US to demand priority over retrial of his killers
Mon A-maur | Maura Higgins parties in Paris with best pal Molly-Mae Hague
Work Ban | Over 100 gardaí currently suspended due to ‘allegations of malpractice’
Dublin Airport showcases new runway
'unacceptable risk' | ‘GPO Girl’ faces new charges for allegedly posing as child sex trafficking victim
Chest fine | Vogue Williams reveals why she was put off making her ‘tiny boobs’ bigger