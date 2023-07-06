Steven Gerrard’s attempt to speak Arabic in Scouse accent leaves viewers in stitches

Gerrard sent a m essage to Al-Ettifaq fans, with some observers claiming the mixture of his Scouse

Steven Gerrard’s attempt to speak Arabic in his Liverpool accent after joining Saudi club Al-Ettifaq has left Twitter users in fits of laughter.

He introduced himself in a brief clip before signing off in English, saying “See you soon.”

The reaction on social media has been fairly hilarious, with some fans offering words of encouragement whilst other simply taking the mick. Here is selection of some of the comments:

Announcing his arrival at Al-Ettifaq, the Arabic club posted on Twitter "Where legends are found. We're thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach.”

He was sacked by Aston Villa in October less than a year into the job at the Midlands side.

Gerrard, (43) who previously led Rangers to the Scottish Premier League title in 2020-21 to secure his first managerial trophy, had been long-term target for the Saudi club but he revealed last month he had turned down an initial approach.

"I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did, and have been analysing that over the last couple of days. As we stand, right now, I won't be taking that offer up," Gerrard told BT Sport at the Champions League final.

However, Al-Ettifaq, who finished seventh out of 16 clubs in the Saudi Pro League, maintained their interest and Gerrard took up the chance to manage in the middle east.