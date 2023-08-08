Steven Gerrard and daughter Lilly share birthday love for Kinahan gang boss Liam Byrne’s son

The social posts follow the recent high-profile arrest of Kinahan crime boss Liam Byrne in Spain

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and his daughter Lilly have both taken to social media to wish gangster Liam Byrne’s son, Lee, a happy birthday.

Dubliner Lee is marking his 24th birthday – two months after his father was arrested in Spain on foot of a warrant to face gangland charges in the UK related to the Encrochat hack.

Liam – the older brother of Regency Hotel murder victim David Byrne – remains in Spain where he is fighting extradition.

Posting a picture her herself taking a selfie in a lift with boyfriend Lee on Instagram, Lilly wrote: “Happy birthday Lee, hope your birthday is as special as you” alongside a series of love heart emojis.

Smitten Lee reshared the post, describing Lilly as his “number one”.

Gerrard also shard a picture of the couple together in a jeep with the caption: “Happy birthday mate have a boss day.”

In July it was confirmed Gerrard was making the move to Saudi Arabia after signing a deal to become head coach of football team Al-Ettifaq.

Liam Byrne hails from Crumlin and has previously been filmed socialising with former England captain Gerrard.

However, neither Lee himself, or his girlfriend or Steven Gerrard have any involvement in crime.

Gerrard had been previously pictured on numerous occasions with Byrne who was named in court as the leader of the so-called 'Byrne Organised Crime Group’. Byrne has been a lifelong Liverpool fan and regularly attended games at Anfield.

His daughter Lilly-Ella has been dating Lee for over a year and he regularly shares his love for the 19-year-old on social media.

The couple also enjoyed a romantic break in Ireland last September, where they stayed in one of the country’s best hotels.

Around the same time, footage emerged of Liam Byrne socialising with Gerrard as they speak to a fan on a video call.

In the video, Gerrard is seen inviting the man to watch a “Reds” match as Crumlin while criminal Byrne also smiles and jokes with the fan.

During the call, Gerrard kisses the screen as he speaks to the fan and next to him, a smiling Byrne holds his thumbs up.

Towards the end of the video, Crumlin criminal Byrne offers to set up a dinner between the fan and Gerrard in his UK home.

“You pick a date you want and I’ll get the lads in Dublin to bring you over … come around my house and Stevie is going to come around and have some dinner with you,” Byrne says.

Lee has gushed about his girlfriend on social media, previously describing her as “the best person I’ve ever met”.

Last year, Lee appeared in court in Liverpool after crashing his €80k BMW car on the motorway.

The Dubliner, who was uninjured in the crash, was given an official warning from Merseyside Police.

Meanwhile, his dad’s decision to fight extradition from Spain means a separate hearing will now take place where a defence lawyer will put forward reasons why he should not be made to return to the UK. It is expected to delay any extradition by several weeks if not months.

The Irishman was held on a UK-issued international arrest warrant at a restaurant in the Majorcan town of Alcudia while having dinner with two younger relatives.

He is believed to have flown to the island from his hideaway in Dubai with his family.

The UK’s National Crime Agency confirmed Liam Byrne was one of two suspected members of the Kinahan cartel arrested in Spain.

It said in a statement: “Two men wanted by the National Crime Agency on suspicion of firearms offences have been arrested in Spain.

“Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin, who is thought to be one of the most trusted members of the Kinahan organised crime group, was arrested on Sunday evening in the Alcudia area of Mallorca while eating in a restaurant with family members.

“He had flown into Palma Airport from Dubai, UAE, on the 26 May.”

Another suspected member of the crime group, who is aged 22, is Jack Kavanagh, the son of Byrne’s main partner in crime, Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh.

He was arrested as part of the international police operation at Malaga Airport while transiting from Dubai to Turkey.

“The arrests follow an NCA intelligence-led investigation, supported by the Spanish national Police and officers from An Garda Siochana in Ireland,” the statement confirmed.

“The NCA obtained Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TACA) warrants after EncroChat messages showed they were believed to be involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms.

“They are currently in custody while extradition proceedings continue.”

Kay Mellor, Regional Head of Investigations at the National Crime Agency said:

“This investigation is part of the NCA’s ongoing work targeting the Kinahan crime group. Liam Byrne and Jack Kavanagh have been evading justice for a number of years, but have now been arrested in relation to serious firearms offences.

“We have an excellent relationship with the Spanish National Police and will continue to work closely with our international partners to ensure those who think they can stay under the radar have no place to hide.”

The Byrne Organised Crime Group became a central part of gangland crime in this country, relying heavily on family connections as they became an integral part of the Kinahan cartel.

The group led by Liam Byrne forged a close partnership and became a trusted arm of the Kinahan cartel, which has become a global player in organised crime over the past two decades.