Stacey Solomon says she’s a ‘great mum’ despite doubts and being ‘bad cop’

Stacey Solomon with her children Rex (4) and Rose (18 months), plus young model in her latest Penneys collection

Last time Magazine+ dialled in for a conference call with Stacey Solomon on a dreary Tuesday morning, we were greeted with gurgles from her adorable baby boy, Rex.

Four years later, the 33-year-old is once again in that blissful newborn bubble having just welcomed her darling baby girl, Belle, into the world in February.

Every inch the working mum, the TV presenter — who has just launched a new kidswear collection with Penneys — says she is juggling as best she can after becoming a mother for the fifth time.

Stacey with husband Joe and their adorable family

Candid and bubbly as ever, she begins: “For a really long time, I didn’t know if I was going to be a good mum because I was really young and I wasn’t sure what I was doing. But actually I’m a great mum — even when I’m doing things that people don’t think are the right thing.”

Best known as a Loose Women panellist and the queen of ‘tap to tidy’ on Instagram, the former X Factor star adds: “Everyone has got an opinion, and an unsolicited one at that, so don’t worry about it. Just know that your kids will thank you in 20 years time because you loved them, and that’s the most important thing.

“The only advice I could ever give is: give yourself a break. We are so hard on ourselves when it comes to parenting because it’s the most important thing we’re ever going to do. But if you think you’re slacking or haven’t done well, you’re wrong — you’re just exhausted.

Stacey all smiles with husband Joe Swash

“Give yourself some credit. Recognise that it’s OK to love parenting and not love it all at the same time.”

In our last interview, Stacey — who has two older sons, Zach (15) and Leighton (11), from previous relationships — gushed over her actor husband, Joe Swash, who was immediately hands-on with their growing brood.

Describing themselves as a ‘blended family’, the cute couple wed last July, and as well as Rex and Belle, also share an 18-month-old daughter, Rose; while Joe has a 15-year-old son, Harry, from a previous relationship.

Daughter Rose wears a romper (€12) and sun hat (€8) from the new Stacey Solomon x Primark collection

“He did all the cleaning, all the cooking, helped me with the boys and he was so fantastic. I am just so lucky to have Joe. People ask me all the time, ‘What is the most attractive thing about Joe?’ and it is definitely what a great father he is,” she beamed then.

With Belle, the former soap star took a brief hiatus from night feeds to jet off to South Africa for the newest season of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

A fan favourite, the funnyman credited the jungle for his happy family. After all, the two first met when Stacey won the series in 2010 while Joe was presenting follow-up show, I’m A Celebrity... Extra Camp.

Breaking down in tears in the Kruger National Park camp, the doting dad said: “I feel like I’ve won this already. I don’t know where I would be without it. I’d just be that dude that was on EastEnders years ago. Now, I’m Stacey Solomon’s husband.”

The doting mum with Rose in a tutu dress (€12)

While the couple always seem loved up, Stacey confesses they are not above arguing, especially when it comes to their differing parenting styles.

“Absolutely… Joe is the good cop and I’m the bad cop, always. Our biggest arguments will be over the fact that he’s not bad cop enough with the kids.”

Admitting that she spends the majority of her days rocking a top knot in her pyjamas, the busy mum, who has 5.6 million Instagram followers, is never afraid to challenge unrealistic beauty standards.

“I believe that you are not what you look like — it should be irrelevant because there’s nothing wrong with anyone. But we’re taught that there is. So we go and buy stuff and spend money on changing who we are. It’s really sad.

"It’s important for me to embrace whatever I look like, at whatever stage in my life, because that’s who I am and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with it, despite what other people might try to tell me.”

Her four-year-old Rex and model pal in a rainbow sweatshirt (€11) and shorts (€10)

Soaking up every last minute of the newborn phase, Stacey says she hasn’t fallen victim to any new parenting gimmicks.

“We love our Rockit that rocks the pram for you. But beyond that, not really — you end up buying these crazy contraptions but what they need is cuddles, love and food. There’s nothing else that’s massively helped me or changed my parenting, but you end up buying it because you think it’s going to make it easier.”

That’s why she wanted to ensure her latest kidswear collection for Penneys was an easy choice for mums and dads kitting out their little ones this summer.

On top being of being pocket and eco-friendly, the Stacey Solomon x Primark range, which her smallies Rex and Rose helped to model, is cute as a button.

“My vision behind the collection was fruit. I love the lemon and orange prints on clothing. I hadn’t really seen anything for kids out there that had that yet.

“Also, Rose is at an age where she can make out things like oranges, lemons and strawberries so it was exciting for me to create something she could connect with as well,” she explains.

“My favourite pieces are the shirts and all-in-ones with oranges on the pale blue. There was something so lovely about those two colours together — it felt quite Italian and just different. It was great to bring something fresh to kidswear, especially as my own kids love a bold print.

The blended clan on holiday in Abu Dhabi

“In my experience of kids’ clothes, the girls have a huge array of different options in the shops. It’s satisfying to create something else that’s bright and different, and can be worn across boys and girls.”

Acknowledging the cost of living crisis currently affecting families across the country, Stacey continues: “One of the joys of working with Primark is being able to make reasonably priced clothes without compromising on how they’re made, where they’re made and who they’re made by. It’s such a privilege to work with a company that is accessible for so many people.

“The clothing collection is made from organic and sustainable cotton and recycled plastic, which is really important for me. I’m also a firm believer that we shouldn’t buy things for kids to wear once and never again. I love to pass clothing onto family and friends.”

Clearly inheriting their mum’s flair for fashion, her little pickles were even on hand to help with the design process, with the colourful range available in Penneys stores nationwide now.

“Leighton loves to get involved and actually has a massive input. He wasn’t around to be at the shoot this year, but really enjoys the design process. Leighton and Rex always try on the pieces too,” tells the proud mum.

“And they helped me pick out some of the towelling materials which are so, so soft, plus the stretch on the trousers so they don’t dig in.”

“Ultimately, when I’m thinking of the kids’ clothes, comfort is the most important thing. Because if it’s uncomfortable, they won’t wear it so it’s an absolute waste of money!”