Spencer Matthews 'wouldn't think twice' about Titanic sub trip prior to disaster

“It is the same as going into space, I'd love to do it.”

Spencer Mathews ‘wouldn’t think twice’ about taking a sub to visit the Titanic, prior to this week’s terrible accident.

Vogue Williams’ husband’s comments come as oxygen is set to run out today on-board the stricken ‘Titan’ submarine which foundered during a trip to visit the Titanic, with five people inside.

“Were I, prior to these events, offered a trip on that submarine to see the Titanic, I wouldn't think twice about doing it,” Spencer said on ‘The News Agents’ podcast.

The Made in Chelsea star (34) is no stranger to epic voyages and recently finished third place in The Jungle Ultra marathon, after a difficult five-day trek through the Amazon rainforest.

Spencer spoke about how family members deal with loved ones going on adventurous trips and the attitude it takes to undertake excursions such as that to the Titanic.

Missing Titan sub

“There is a natural worry for close family members and friends when you embark on these journeys. I know my mum hates it, when I did the Marathon des Sables, she wasn’t keen at all.

“It’s awful to think of where they find themselves. I don’t fully understand the mindset, but were I, prior to these events, offered a trip on that submarine, I wouldn’t think twice about doing it.

“It is the same as going into space, I'd love to do it. The desire to see something like that would be quite ripe for me. I think the risk reward is something that you have to consider when you're undertaking any of these events,” Spencer said.

The search is continuing for the missing Titanic tourist sub. On Tuesday, the US Coast Guard gave the stark warning that it may not be able to rescue the sub - even if they are able to find it.

The search is nearing the crucial point at which oxygen supplies for those on board are expected to run out.

The US Coast Guard predicted yesterday that the supply of breathable air in the submersible will run out at 12.08pm today.

It was estimated to have a 96-hour supply of oxygen when it began its voyage to the Titanic ship wreck on Sunday.

Experts have warned predictions over remaining supplies are merely estimates and may have been extended if passengers have made efforts to conserve air.

It also assumes that the five men on board survived after Titan lost contact with its support vessel.

Dr Simon Boxall, a senior oceanographer in the UK said that the amount of oxygen left on board is dependant on how the passengers have reacted.

"We don't really know their estimates and it does depend very much on the exact capacity in those bottles.

"If they're panicking, they would have run out already. If they are conserving oxygen somehow, then they could last a bit longer,” he said.