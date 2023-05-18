Spencer Matthews ‘so proud’ of best pal Jamie Laing despite wedding snub

Spencer admitted he was initially “p***ed off” he didn’t receive an invite to Jamie’s wedding, as he would “fly three times around the world” to attend.

Spencer Matthews has said that he’s “very proud” of best friend Jamie Laing ahead of his second wedding ceremony this weekend.

The former Made In Chelsea playboy tied the knot with co-star Sophie Habboo at a registry office in London last month but are gearing up for a more extravagant bash in Seville, Spain on Saturday.

The couple were joined by their closest friends and family for the first ceremony and although Spencer is part of the wedding party, he and his wife Vogue Williams were notably absent on the day.

Jamie and Sophie later explained there was some “miscommunication” involved, with Jamie forgetting to invite his best pal as he was away on holiday at the time.

Spencer was asked if he was upset about missing Jamie’s first wedding during an appearance on Good Morning Britain today before he jetted off to Spain for the second ceremony.

“I wasn’t ever supposed to be (there). I was away at the time and I think that ceremony grew in size quite late in the day, it was supposed to be a small, intimate thing,” the father-of-three explained.

“I think he kind of did (forget to invite me). He thought I was away. He didn’t think it was that big of a deal. I would have come obviously but whatever, it is what it is.

“The big day is this weekend, I’m master of ceremonies. I’m looking forward to it,” he continued, before gushing: “I’m very proud of Jamie, we’re very close and I’m really happy for him.”

Sophie recently lifted the lid on which famous faces would be joining the newlyweds in Spain this weekend.

“Well, Spencer is the MC at our wedding in Spain, so he’s front and centre,” she said.

“Millie Mackintosh is coming, Caggie Dunlop, Jack Whitehall, Ruby Adler, Liv Bentley, Emily Blackwell, Lottie Moss, Alex Mytton, Proudlock, the whole crew!”

The reality star also revealed her ex Sam Thompson will be in attendance with his girlfriend, former Love Island star Zara McDermott.