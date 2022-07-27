SOSU founder Suzanne Jackson falls foul of advertising watchdog for ‘misleading’ post

The ASAI said the complainant considered the post to be misleading and they agreed

A complaint about a post on the Instagram account for beauty entrepreneur Suzanne Jackson and her hit SOSU make up brand has been upheld by the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland.

According to the ASAI, the complaint featured a well-known fashion model.

It referred to a post that added: “How stunning does (name of model) look wearing our eye voltage mascara and black kohl pencil. Tap to shop the look or visit…”

The post was accompanied by images of both products.

However, the complainant said that the post suggested that the model’s dramatic eye look had been created by her using the mascara and kohl pencil featured, when in fact she was wearing false eyelashes.

The ASAI said the complainant considered the post to be misleading and they agreed.

The Dublin businesswoman is one of Ireland’s best known beauty influencers thanks to her hugely successful SOSUbySJ make up line and tan range.

The ASAI's latest Complaints Bulletin contains 16 case reports on complaints recently investigated by the organisation.

In total, 14 advertisements across social media, email and online were found to be in breach of the ASAI Code on grounds related to a range of issues including Misleading, Principles, Health and Beauty, Gambling, Alcoholic Drinks and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages.

Some 11 of the 16 cases were upheld and three were upheld in part.

Another complaint referred to a man on a paddle board in an advertisement for Lidl.

The complainant considered the man featured on the paddle board not wearing a life jacket was against the law.

They considered that the ad could encourage people to not wear a lifejacket when using watercrafts which may result in loss of life. The ASAI also upheld this complaint.

The Complaints Committee is an independent arm of the ASAI and is responsible for considering and adjudicating on complaints submitted by the public, by an organisation, by a Government Department, or any other person or body.

The Committee is made up of a range of experts from the advertising, media, education, consumer, and marketing sectors.

Orla Twomey, Chief Executive, said: “The latest complaints bulletin from the ASAI shows that we have an important role in ensuring that advertisers in Ireland adhere to the advertising code.

“The ASAI monitors advertisements and marketing communications regularly to ensure that they are legal, truthful, decent, and honest, prepared with a sense of social responsibility to the consumer and society and with proper respect for the principles of fair competition.”

“The ASAI provides a free and confidential copy advice service to the advertising industry to help them create responsible ads. If an advertiser, agency, or medium has any concerns about a marketing communications’ compliance with the ASAI’s Code, they can contact us and avail of the free and confidential copy advice service.”