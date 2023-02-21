Social media star who found fame after getting world's ‘fattest vagina’ regrets surgery

‘My goal is to just tone things down to a point that when I speak people will see me, not my surgeries’

A social media star whose addiction to extreme plastic surgery almost killed her has revealed how she was left with a “uniboob” from an exploding implant.

Mexican-born Canadian Mary Magdalene, who became Internet-famous in 2018 after getting an illegal procedure to create “the world's fattest vagina”, has now told fans how she regrets going under the knife and that her health and finances have been ruined.

Over the years, the 30-year-old’s surgeries have included a brow lift, fat transfers, multiple nose and boob jobs, veneers, liposuction, butt implants and porcelain veneers.

Mary Magdalene

But now, after spending more than $150,000, the former stripper and escort is having some of her surgeries reversed after one of her size-38J implants exploded, leaving her with a uniboob.

The OnlyFans model admitted in an emotional post to her 200,000 Instagram followers, that she'd been “trapped in a never-ending cycle” of plastic surgery that had serious consequences for her health.

“It's not a fun little adventure anymore, it's just draining in every possible way,” she said.

“My time gets drained, my bank account, my energy, my health. And in the long run, you just kind of end up digging yourself into a really expensive time-consuming hole.”

She has admitted that maintaining her extreme looks “is not worth all of this unnecessary stress/energy” in her life.

However, as she recovers in hospital after having multiple implants removed, said she was “super happy” with the results.

She is also feeling much better without 38J breast implants weighing her down.

As well as having her remaining breast implant removed, she had a labiaplasty to reconstruct her vagina after illegal fillers left it looking like “female testicles”.

“My back feels awesome,” she said. “Clothes fit unreal and when I'm talking to people they aren't just staring at my tits.”

She added: “My goal is to just tone things down to a point that when I speak people will see me, not my surgeries.”

The model, whose real name is Denise, said she was a “born-again virgin” after the labiaplasty and didn't want to go back to being a “hot mess” again.

Despite the surgery earning her a place in the record books, it almost killed her.

“I almost died during the procedure. I had to get two blood transfusions,” she said.

“The doctor said I was losing so much blood, and turning very pale. He thought I was going to die.”

Explaining the bizarre procedure on the No Jumper podcast, Mary said she wanted her nether regions to look 'inflated' so it would be the largest vagina in the world.

“It is really weird seeing my punani all cut up like this - it already looks so different but it's difficult to see past the cuts and bruises,” she added.

“I refuse to treat myself with anything but love, care and respect,' she declared.

Mary who grew up in a strict religious family, rebelled at age 12 when she became sexually active and started doing drugs.

By 17, Mary was working as a stripper, but she is now an OnlyFans performer after going viral on Instagram and TikTok thanks to her extreme surgeries.

“Luckily, because of [OnlyFans] I was able to stop dancing and escorting, which was making me depressed, so now I'm blessed enough to just live off that,” she said.

She had her first boob job at age 21 in Mexico by a local dentist, which was botched.

Last year, she had a fourth nose job to create a 'Barbie nose', along with cat-eye surgery and eyebrow implants.

As many of her surgeries were illegal, Mary travelled all over the world from Colombia to Russia to get different procedures done.

She almost died multiple times and at one point her buttocks started “rotting” after she had illegal butt injections, which she sealed with superglue.

Her breast implants were size 38J, but she'd been increasing them until last month one of the implants finally burst, leaving Mary with a uniboob.

Mary told TMZ earlier this month, that a “spiritual awakening” led her to tone down her dangerous body modifications.

“I was doing a lot of whippets and shrooms, and then I just kind of realised through that spiritual awakening that maybe it's best for my overall wellbeing to just kind of tone it down a notch you know, with the surgeries,” she explained.