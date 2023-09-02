Slimmed-down Kerry Katona enjoys lavish holiday in Marbella with fiancé Ryan

The plan involves low carbohydrates, a strict reduction in calories, firm portion and meal controls and daily exercise.

Kerry Katona is enjoying the health benefits of her new weight-loss plan while on holidays.

The TV personality and former Atomic Kitten star was spotted in great shape on a holiday in Marbella with fiancé Ryan Mahoney this weekend.

Earlier this month, Katona spoke of her delight at losing more than three stone as part of a new weight-loss regime.

“As you all know, I've been doing the Francis Diet for a while now and I'm so happy to say that I'm back in a size 10.

“I can't thank this diet enough, it’s really working for me,” she added in her column for New Magazine.”

But her new look hasn’t come easily. The plan involves low carbohydrates, a strict reduction in calories, firm portion and meal controls and daily exercise.

Katona has been practising a daily yoga routine as part of her new health kick, as part of a personalised plan for the star devised by creator Scott Francis.

The star was spotted in the upmarket beach resort with Mahoney taking in the sights and enjoying a back massage close to the sea.

Last month Katona shared a picture of her scales on social media as she revealed her weight was 10 stone and 12 pounds, down from 13 stone and three pounds when she started her health kick.

She wrote on Instagram: “Monday morning weigh in with @francisdiet omg thank you so much for all your help, guidance and firmness!!! Not far to the finish line. I was 13’3 9 stone here I come! And my god I feel soooo much happy mentally, and especially physically!!”

She has been open with fans about the challenges of her weight loss and says success this time involves getting help for personal trainers as well as having a regime to stick to.