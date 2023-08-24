Sinead O’Connor’s brother and first husband to pay tribute in magazine special

Hot Press reveal that the Sinead special tribute edition includes “moving contributions from many of her friends, family, fans, and fellow musicians.”

SINEAD O’Connor’s brother Joseph and her first husband and music producer John Reynolds are set to pay tribute to the beloved Irish icon in a special magazine due out at the end of the month.

The publishers, rock magazine Hot Press, have just released an image of the cover of their special tribute edition.

The striking photograph originally appeared in Hot Press on June 2000. It was taken by Myles Claffey.

Hot Press reveal that the Sinead special tribute edition includes “moving contributions from many of her friends, family, fans, and fellow musicians.”

They include Bob Geldof, Hozier, The Edge of U2, Denise Chaila, BP Fallon, Moya Brennan, Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, David Holmes, Shane MacGowan and Gavin Friday.

In addition to the guest contributions, the tribute issue “will feature marvellous pictures, an archive piece from the late Hot Press great Bill Graham, and more reflections on the remarkable range of Sinéad's artistry.”

Sinead was found dead by Met Police officers at her apartment in London on July 26.

Bob Geldof, Bono, The Edge and Damien Dempsey were among the mourners at a private funeral service on Tuesday, August 8 last..

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were also in attendance at the private service Colliers Funeral Directors.

Sinead’s remains were then taken on a final journey along Strand Road in Bray, Co Wicklow, stopping at the home she’d lived in for 15 years.

Thousands of people lined the route to bid her a last farewell and show their love for the Irish singer who won their hearts.

She was later laid to rest in a single grave in Deansgrange Cemetery.

“Sinead was one of the most important Irish artists of the past 50 years,” Hot Press editor Niall Stokes said today.

“She was a singer, songwriter and performer of transcendent ability and huge emotional range and depth. Her voice was an amazing instrument, capable of moving from a whisper to a banshee wail, traversing the full spectrum of where the human spirit can take us.

“Her music made an enormous impact, inspiring people and touching so many of them to the very core. Her extraordinary legacy demands that we mark it in an appropriate way.”

The special one-off tribute edition of Hot Press, dedicated to Sinéad O'Connor, is now available to pre-order through this link: shop.hotpress.com