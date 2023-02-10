Shirtless Conor McGregor enjoys ‘mad night’ as he downs shots with singer Chris Brown

A shirtless Conor McGregor has been snapped downing shots with Chris Brown ahead of the controversial singer’s sold out Dublin shows.

Boasting about enjoying a “mad night”, the Dublin fighter shared a number of pictures to his Instagram account where he can be seen cosying up to the performer who is due on stage at the 3Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

Flashing pictures of a Rolex and an eye-catching gold ring in a series of photos, the fighter wrote:

“Me and the homie @chrisbrownofficial #propermadnight #welcometoireland”

Brown was dressed in all black as well as wearing a watch as the pair were all smiles.

In other snaps of the pair can be seen with two others and a bottle of Proper Twelve whiskey.

This week promoter Eddie Hearn insisted his meeting with McGregor about a last gasp attempt to unable to secure Croke Park for Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight on May 20 was not a publicity stunt.

Matchroom baulked at Croke Park’s asking price for the Jones’ Road Stadium, but McGregor’s late intervention via twitter provided a glimmer of hope that Taylor’s dream of a Croke Park home coming fight could yet be realised.

“I haven’t lost hope yet and who knows what me and Conor (McGregor) might come up with,” Hearn said.

He also suggested, perhaps tongue in cheek, that Monday’s meeting with McGregor would take place in the Forge Inn which the MMA star owns.

The pair has been exchanging messages since McGregor offered on Twitter to meet the security bill for the show.

“It’s not a publicity stunt, I think he feels like it would be cool to be part of that,” said Hearn.

"It’s not just a case of Katie deserved it, pay it. Because Katie Taylor deserves to get paid and she has a number that she wants to paid and so does Amanda Serrano.

“If we do it at Croke Park, we lost money. I’m not doing it. I’m not losing money on a fight like that.

“So what I’m talking to Conor about is potentially bridging that gap but more importantly looking at why the costs are so high.

“Can we overcome them for May or can we all work together to do the first fight at the 3Arena, and then a September fight at Croke Park? Whether that’s a Taylor-Serrano 3 or more than likely Chantelle Cameron (the undisputed World super lightweight champion from the UK).

“Our date is May 20 which is immovable because it’s built around the DAZN schedule. So maybe that is at the 3Arena then in September we go to Croke Park.”