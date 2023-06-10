Shania Twain chats to Deirdre Reynolds on having confidence she could only dream of in her heyday

‘I fought hard to get here… this is my moment to face my fears’

She’s behind some of the biggest girl-power ballads of all time — but it’s taken That Don’t Impress Me Much singer Shania Twain a quarter of a century to finally embrace her own no-nonsense mantra.

Out now, Queen of Me isn’t just a catchy name for the Canadian’s newest studio album, her sixth to date. It’s a mission statement by the 57-year-old, who has survived everything from grief to divorce and disease on her rollercoaster to self-acceptance.

“I’m the boss of me, nobody else,” she explains of the title. “It’s a statement of self-confidence now I am older and I am facing some insecurities in terms of loving who I am more than I have down the years.

“I’m calling it my ‘happy album’ because it really came from that time during Covid where it was hard and I think we all had to get through in any way we could.

“My way was through songwriting and making songs that made me feel happy and cheered me up. The whole album is kind of a celebration of wellbeing and staying positive... and that is what I want to share with the world.”

Share it with the world she will, when her globe-hopping tour comes to Dublin’s 3Arena in September, following stops in Nashville, New York, Glasgow and London.

Shania peeled off for her new single

Just five years ago, wide awake while undergoing open-throat surgery, it unimaginable for the crossover star, who fully believed she’d reached the end of the road.

The mum-of-one terrifyingly began losing her voice after contracting Lyme disease, a bacterial infection, when she was bitten by a tick while horse riding in a forest a few years earlier.

“For a while, I really wasn’t sure if I would ever sing again so I’m loving being out there performing again and seeing everyone,” shares the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, who was left with a scar following the career-saving op.

“I’m really embracing being able to sing again after the surgery I went through.

“I really felt liberated recording Queen of Me, and I feel the same about this tour. I feel like there is more freedom to change things up musically and explore different ideas. So I’m loving being on the road again, seeing the fans after everything we have all been through. I’m so grateful.”

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about resilience, it’s the Ontario native, born Eilleen Regina Edwards.

During her 1990s heyday, her albums — including The Woman in Me and Come On Over — spent a combined 97 weeks at the top of Billboard’s country music chart in the US, a record only beaten (by two weeks) by Taylor Swift last year.

Shania with fellow crossover star Taylor Swift

But her hard-fought rise to stardom, which began by singing in local clubs as a school girl, was marred by tragedy and heartache behind the scenes, dating right back to her parents’ divorce when she was just two and the extreme poverty which routinely saw her go hungry as a child.

At just 22, her mum, Sharon, and stepfather, Jerry Twain, were killed in a car accident, causing the eldest of three girls to put her dreams of fame and fortune on pause while she returned home to Timmins to support her younger sisters, Carrie Ann and Jill.

In her 2011 memoir, From This Moment On, Shania also detailed the physical and sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her stepdad, who she revealed would also terrorise her mother in front of the girls.

“It was tough,” she recalls of becoming the family matriarch overnight. “Sudden death has got to be worse than a sickness because you’re dealing with shock as well, and you have no chance to cope with the fact that they’re going to leave you.

“It left me feeling totally alone in the world. Part of my grieving process was having to accept my future without them. I was so devastated, the rest of the world went away. I just wanted it to be a cruel joke.

“I started a mature life so young. Even now, whenever I’m feeling sorry for myself, I often think the best therapy would be to be slapped with something really devastating for a second, just to be reminded how difficult life really could be,” says Shania, who went from working in McDonald’s to make ends meet to being signed by Mercury Nashville Records — a deal which put her on the path to becoming the world’s best-selling female country artist.

Shania performing Man! I Feel Like a Woman at the Grammys in 1999

“I think when you’ve had a very dysfunctional childhood and your parents die young, like mine did, there’s always going to be a part of you that feels insecure and vulnerable.

“When you’ve been through that, you can’t get rid of that anxiety — no matter how much money or success you have. But I try! I always try and think, ‘As long as I’ve got food and shelter...’

“I’ve always believed, from a very young age, that everything that happens to you, good or bad, was meant to happen. It’s meant to be and there’s nothing much you can do about it, except face up to it and try to cope. You just have to stay positive.

“You have to accept it, deal with it and move on, because what else can you do? That’s what I did and that’s why I don’t carry anger, frustration or regrets within me.”

After taking a break from the industry, the Grammy winner bounced back in style with a glitzy Las Vegas residency in 2012.

Cheering her on every step of the way was proud husband, Frederic Thiebaud, a Swiss Nestlé executive, and son, Eja (21), who she shares with her music producer ex, Mutt Lange.

The demise of the power couple’s seven-year marriage hit headlines when his affair with her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiebaud, was uncovered in 2008.

In a twist of fate that could be straight out of a country ditty, heartbroken Shania went on to find happiness with her love rival’s similarly jilted husband, Frederic, whom she then wed in 2011.

Despite their glamorous red carpet outings, the American Idol guest judge says she’s just as happy being elbow-deep in dirty dishes at their Lake Geneva pad.

“It’s unusual for me to be at home for any length of time, so when I am, what I love to do more than anything is to indulge myself in domestic life — because it’s novel for me,” tells Shania, who also has homes in Ontario, Las Vegas and the Bahamas.

Shania all loved-up with husband Frederic Thiebaud

“I just get into this domestic mode of cooking, cleaning and doing the laundry. I’m a hands-on person. I know the way I like things done. I actually prefer doing things for myself when I’m at home. I love grocery shopping, taking the dogs for a walk, and doing chores.

“I actually find domestic life a luxury — something I can indulge myself in. I know that’s opposite to what most people think about it — and probably sounds contrary to what it should be — but... I love it.

“I love my husband and my son, they are everything to me, but (music) is my thing and they get that and I am so lucky that they support me in everything I do and that I get to support them in everything they do,” adds the star, who is set to join the panel of ITV singing contest, Starstruck, this year.

“I’m a fiercely independent woman — I always have been. I fought hard to get here and I work hard to do what I love to do. But this is my moment to face some fears.”

More than three decades after first ruffling feathers in Nashville with her genre-blending sound and midriff-baring look, Shania reveals how (man!) she feels like a woman now more than ever — even posing topless for the title track of her new album.

There’s “no secret” to ageing gracefully, she insists — except learning to love yourself.

“I have always been insecure about my body. I hate looking in the mirror, I always have, and I wanted to share the journey of getting to a place where I’m facing that insecurity and one of my greatest fears.

“It’s something I have always battled with. It was a liberating thing to do. It made me feel good,” she smiles.

“It’s not about getting naked — even though that is something I have always been terrified to do in front of anyone — it’s about setting an example of being more confident with my body and accepting all the faults and who I am in that sense.

“I’m ageing naturally and I’m feeling pretty good about the age I am. I’ve come to terms with getting older and I’m feeling good and appreciating the beauty that comes with ageing.”