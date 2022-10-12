Shane MacGowan and wife Victoria celebrate with Kate Moss at launch of singer’s new exhibition

London's Knightsbridge was the venue on Tuesday where the iconic Pogues singer held court while sitting in his wheelchair at the exhibition while supermodel Kate (48) posed next to him

Pogues legend Shane MacGowan has been celebrating with his partner Victor Mary Clarke and supermodel Kate Moss at the launch of his new art exhibition at the Andipa art gallery in London.

The 64-year-old singer was pictured in an Instagram post shared by Victoria enjoying the limelight as he showcased his work in the show entitled The Eternal Buzz and the Crock of Gold

Shane told fans to “bring lots of money!” as he showed off his artworks in a 502-page, limited edition monograph that includes contributions by his actor buddy Johnny Depp and unpublished lyrics and photographs and essays.

With a price tag of pieces of between £5,000 and £32,000 for various pieces of his abstract art his joking advice to fans was definitely on the money.

Puffing on a vape and sipping a glass of bubbly, he was in good spirits and appeared dressed in a smart blue suit for the evening which he teamed with a crisp white shirt and black shoes.

Ever the rock star, he hid his eyes behind a pair of dark sunglasses while Kate, dressed in a black mini dress chatted to journalist Victoria.

Victoria, who previously claimed in 2016 that Shane was sober for the “first time in several years”, was seen dancing in the street with Kate while holding a bottle in her hand.

The trio wre joined by a number of famous pals, including singer Bob Geldof who rocked up in a blue and black jacket and a brown hat.

Bob was joined by fashion designer Pam Hogg whose quirky sense of style include a navy blue Adidas tracksuit that she teamed with a black pinstripe waistcoat.

The happy occasion come just weeks after Victoria posted a poignant message on Instagram expressing her fears and hurt after Shane suffered “another accident” that “seemed like a huge setback”.

Victoria said she had “been taking a bit of an inward journey in the last few days”, following the incident that she didn’t elaborate on.

“Shane had another accident and it seemed like a huge setback because he was doing really, really well,” she wrote.

“Sometimes it can feel very fucked up and depressing and frustrating to see your loved ones being knocked down and having to keep picking themselves back up!

“And you can feel angry and upset and frustrated with life and confused like WTFingF?!!!!

“But I keep asking the angels to guide me through and get me to some joy. They work their little invisible asses off sometimes but if you really, really want to feel at peace in your life you have to be able to absorb the punches?”

Victoria was recently forced to comment on claims in a new biography about the Pogues frontman in which his old friend Sinéad O’Connor expressed fears for his life because of long-term drug use.

O'Connor told MacGowan’s biographer, Richard Balls, that he won’t have a much-needed operation that would allow him to walk because he’d miss his drug fix in the hospital.

“He won’t (walk) because he doesn’t want to go into hospital because he can’t have all his drugs when he’s in hospital. That’s why he won’t go in for the other surgery. There is no reason for him not to be able to walk right now, except that he gave up,” Sinéad says in the book titled "A Furious Devotion: The Authorised Story of Shane MacGowan".

“I saw him five years ago, a man that had given up. His bed is faced towards his television, it looks like a coffin.

"On one side he’s got his drink, and on the other his drugs, he’s got the remote and he just sits there 24/7.”

Sinéad claimed her friend has no appetite for life.

“He doesn’t want to live or he wouldn’t be doing all the drugs. Nobody doing all these things wants to live, whether it’s the tramp in the street, the guy in the apartment or whether it’s Shane,” she said.

Victoria described the comments as “total nonsense”.

“Absolutely not true,” she said. “Shane MacGowan is very happy with his life and very motivated!

“I think it’s important to remember that when people are struggling with depression or addiction it doesn’t help to judge them and it’s definitely not helpful for their loved ones who like me have also got challenges and need encouragement to get through,” Clarke said.