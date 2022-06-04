Shakira splits from football star Gerard Pique amid cheating rumours
Singer Shakira has split from her football star partner Gerard Pique amid rumours he was unfaithful.
The couple, who were together for almost 12 years, have two sons together, Milan (9) and Sasha (7).
In a statement, the Colombian superstar confirmed the news of their split.
“We regret to confirm that we are separating.”
“We ask for privacy at this moment for the wellbeing of our children, who are our maximum priority.”
“Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect,” she continued.
Spanish news outlet El Periodico reported that the pair went their separate ways after the Barcelona FC footballer was unfaithful to the singer, born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll.
A journalist at the publication, Laura Fa said: “The singer has caught him with another and they are going to separate.”
El Periodico has also reported that the footballer has moved out of the family home and is living in a pad in Barcelona.
The couple began dating in 2011 after meeting at the 2010 World Cup.
Shakira was the singer of the cup’s official song Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) while Pique represented Spain in the competition.
