S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole’s cause of death revealed
No inquest is to be held into the death of S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole because he died of “natural causes”, a coroner has confirmed.
The founding member of the 1990s pop group was found dead at his home in Dorset on April 6 aged 46.
A spokeswoman for Dorset Coroner’s Office said: “We confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded.
“As his death was from natural causes there will be no inquest.”
Mr Cattermole’s death came as the band was reforming for a 25th anniversary reunion tour which fellow member Hannah Spearritt recently confirmed she would now not be joining.
The band has since rebranded as S Club.
Following Mr Cattermole’s death, the band posted on Twitter: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.
“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.
“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.
“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us.”
