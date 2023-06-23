Ryan Tubridy’s stand-in Oliver Callan says RTÉ scandal is ‘sprinkled with shambles’

At the top of the programme, the comic said it's “a bit of a weird Friday I must concede”.

Comedian Oliver Callan has said RTÉ served up scandal with a "sprinkle of shambles” for the newspapers, regarding the secret payments issued to Ryan Tubridy.

It was announced yesterday evening that the impressionist would sit in for Tubridy on his usual radio spot at 9am spot this morning.

"Clearly this is the last place I expected to be less than 24 hours ago.

"But here we are, and the reasons are fairly obvious, especially as I get to the review of the newspapers, because the usual presenter of this show was the subject of every single front page," he said.

"The wider media it has to be said, do enjoy a good old RTÉ scandal and boy did RTÉ whip up and serve a cool one for them, with a flake on top and sprinkles of shambles."

"It's an RTÉ story. So, on the one hand, we could be accused of talking too much about ourselves, but if I ignored it this morning on this programme, I'd be doing a disservice for you," he added.

It comes as Independent.ie first reported yesterday that RTÉ had carried out a probe which found Mr Tubridy received €345,000 over the past five years that was not publicly declared before.

Former 'Late Late Show' host Ryan Tubridy. Photo: RTÉ

Yesterday evening, Tubridy – the broadcaster’s top earner – issued a statement saying he is “surprised” to learn about “errors” in the public stated payments received from RTÉ.

"It is unfortunate that these errors are in relation to how RTÉ have reported payments made to me but I just want to be clear: this is a matter for RTÉ and I have no involvement in RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment or RTÉ’s public declarations in connection with such payments,” he said.

"Obviously, I’m disappointed to be at the centre of this story but unfortunately, I can’t shed any light on why RTÉ treated these payments in the way that they did, nor can I answer for their mistakes in this regard.”

His management company, NK Management, said it was made aware of the RTÉ statement today.

"These are matters for which RTÉ has sole responsibility and accountability. There is no issue whatsoever in relation to the payments being properly and lawfully due and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of Ryan Tubridy or NK Management,” NK Management said.

"These issues are solely concerned with RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment and public declarations in respect of such lawful payments.”