Ryan Giggs's estranged dad brands his ex-footballer son a ‘rat and a womaniser’

‘If I’d been allowed to see him I wouldn’t have let him behave like this’

Ryan Giggs has been found not guilty of all charges

Ryan Giggs's father Danny has branded his footballer son a “rat and a womaniser” who is “chip off the old block” in a straight-talking interview.

Danny, who once played rugby for Wales, was speaking after Giggs was cleared of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, PR executive Kate Greville (38) following a row about his infidelity.

The former Manchester United star and ex-Wales manager also pleaded not guilty to assaulting Greville’s sister Emma (27) at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November 2020.

Greville had accused Giggs (49) of causing her actually bodily harm and of controlling and coercing her during their relationship between August 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs had consistently denied the charges and during a short hearing on Tuesday, Judge Hilary Manley directed he was not guilty on all three counts.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Danny (67) admitted that while he had been faithful to his current partner Dawn, before that he wasn’t.

“Not with any of my former partners,” he said. “Aren’t most guys like that? We’ve all had a few girlfriends. Don’t put me on the spot about how many, but nowhere near as many as Ryan, God forbid.”

He said his famous son should have been surrounding himself with better people, “getting a grip, calming down” but “everything’s been given to him on a plate since he was 15.”

Responding to his son’s acquittal, Danny declared: “He is a womaniser, no doubt about that, but it doesn’t make him guilty of assault. I’m pleased he’s been cleared of that.

“No one has ever challenged him,” he added. “If I’d been allowed to see him I wouldn’t have let him behave like this. Although I went to see him train and play after the split, he was always off-ish with me. He didn’t want me around.”

Giggs was due to go on trial for a second time on July 31, accused of controlling or coercive behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

He was also accused of assault by “losing control” and headbutting her and the common assault of Greville’s sister Emma by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

He denied the offences and underwent a month-long trial, ending last August when the jury failed to reach any verdicts.

Prosecutors then sought and were granted an application for a retrial, scheduled to begin on July 31, after telling Judge Hilary Manley that the complainants were willing to give evidence at a second trial.

But on Tuesday, prosecutor Peter Wright KC told Manchester Crown Court that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) were not now proceeding with the case.

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

Giggs stood down as Wales boss following a period of leave since November 2020.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of Sky Bet League Two side Salford.