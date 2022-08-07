Russell Crowe moves into Matt Damon’s former €15k-a-week Dublin mansion

The Sunday World can reveal Russell and his girlfriend Britney Theriot have moved into stunning Georgian mansion ‘Mount Eagle’ on Vico Road in Killiney

Pictured on the 1st day of filming in Dublin of "The Pope's Exorcist". Russell Crowe will star as Fr. Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican's former Chief exorcist. Pic: Mark Doyle.

Pictured on the 1st day of filming in Dublin of "The Pope's Exorcist". Russell Crowe will star as Fr. Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican's former Chief exorcist. Pic: Mark Doyle.

What’s good enough for Matt Damon appears to be good enough for Russell Crowe.

Oscar-winning Crowe has moved into the same mansion Matt was renting in Dublin two years ago during his famous stay here in 2020.

The Sunday World can reveal Russell and his girlfriend Britney Theriot have moved into stunning Georgian mansion ‘Mount Eagle’ on Vico Road in Killiney in south county Dublin at a cost of nearly €15,000 a week.

Crowe (58) is in Ireland shooting The Pope’s Exorcist, which is based on the real-life story of Vatican-based Fr Gabriele Amorth, who carried out over 100,000 exorcisms before he died at the age of 91 in 2016.

The Pope’s Exorcist is being directed by Julius Avery and location work is ongoing in Dublin and Co Wicklow.

Two other actors so far confirmed for the film include Alex Essoe and Daniel Zovatto.

"The Pope's Exorcist". Russell Crowe will star as Fr. Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican's former Chief exorcist. Amorth performed an estimated 100,00 exorcisms up until his death in 2016, age 91. Today in TCD, Russell Crowe arrived on set

Read more Russell Crowe spotted playing famous exorcist on set in Trinity College, Dublin

Crowe filmed several scenes in Dublin’s Trinity College on Wednesday, wearing black religious garments. He plays the title role of Fr Amorth in the movie.

Crowe’s girlfriend Britney is also working on the film and was seen in conversation with him during breaks.

Britney is a 31-year-old American real estate agent and the couple confirmed their relationship last November.

They first met on the set of his 2013 film Broken City, when Britney was working as an actress before becoming an auctioneer.

She is said to bear a striking resemblance to Crowe’s ex-wife Danielle Spencer.

Besides chatting to his girlfriend on set, Crowe was also captured having a cigarette break, while groups of extras dressed in nuns’ and priests’ outfits sauntered through the grounds of the college.

On Thursday location work switched to City Hall on Dublin’s Dame Street, with Crowe being ferried around in a Range Rover.

On Friday he filmed indoor scenes at a disused church in Drumcondra.

Pictured on the 1st day of filming in Dublin of "The Pope's Exorcist". Russell Crowe will star as Fr. Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican's former Chief exorcist. Pic: Mark Doyle.

Last weekend he was spotted having lunch with Ryan Tubridy in the Grapevine restaurant in Dalkey – the pair have become friends after Crowe appeared on the Late Late Show several times.

Restaurateur Marco Pierrre White is another friend of Crowe’s – and he’s filming his new TV series in Dublin this weekend and has told pals he hopes to meet Russell for lunch today in Dalkey.

Crowe won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the 2000 blockbuster Gladiator, and has also starred in the likes of A Beautiful Mind, The Insider, Cinderella Man and Les Misérables.

The star appears to want to keep fit during his time here, as three bicycles were attached to the rear of the Range Ranger as it made it way to Mount Eagle in Killiney.

The millionaires’ playground of Killiney is nicknamed ‘BelleEire’ because stars such as Bono, Enya and Van Morrison have pads in the area.

Mount Eagle is a three-storey seafront villa which was built around 1840 on a stunning private site overlooking Killiney Bay, and is considered to be one of Dublin’s finest homes, boasting seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

It is owned by businessman Alistair Tidey – a son of once kidnapped supermarket boss Don Tidey – who bought it in 1997 for €3.8m in an off-market deal, when it was then the most expensive home ever sold in Dublin.

Previous owners included bookmaker turned property investor Joe Donnelly, who hived off a few acres of its gardens to develop an ultra-modern private art gallery, before selling the original house on about four acres to the late car dealer Pino Harris.

Mount Eagle is a classic granite mansion extending to 464 sq m (5,000 sq ft), decorated in a period style.

Unlike many Dublin mansions of similar calibre, it is completely unspoiled with no modern extensions.

The property also features an attractive two-storey converted coachhouse housing a gym, sauna and two additional bedrooms.

The property enjoys unparalleled privacy, uninterrupted views over Killiney Bay and acres of exquisite tiered grounds that comprise formal gardens, a swimming pool, tennis court, lawns and wooded walking trails.

Its previous star resident Matt Damon had been staying there two years ago while he had been filming The Last Duel, which also starred Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Killing Eve stunner Jodie Comer.

Matt damon in Dalkey

Earlier in 2020 Matt had stayed in a mansion in Dalkey once owned by formula One ace Eddie Irvine, Ischia, at a cost of €1,000 a day, before flying home to the US in late May for a couple of months and then returning here for more filming.

Russell will no doubt we aware of the huge cost of property in Dublin as we pictured him 20 years ago browsing houses in an auctioneer’s window on the capital’s St Stephen’s Green.

Accompanied at the time by three burly bodyguards, a bloated and unshaven Crowe left the comfort of the plush Merrion Hotel penthouse suite to stroll around nearby streets.

The Pope’s Exorcist is the latest in a string of films and TV productions being made in Ireland in recent months.

Antonio Banderas has visited here to team up with actresses Alice Eve and Shelley Hennig to star in Jon Keeves’ thriller The Last Girl. Jonathan Rhys Meyers has also been spotted in Wicklow town shooting The Last Girl.

Colm Meaney is also currently filming in Co. Wicklow, where he is making The Problem With People, which also stars Paul Reiser, Jane Levy, Lucianne McEvoy and Des Keogh.

The film is a heart-warming comedy about two estranged cousins making amends for many generations of a family dispute.

Adam Driver was also recently spotted filming in Ardmore studios in Co. Wicklow. The American is believed to be here shooting 65, which is science-fiction film with a budget of over €90 million.

Meanwhile, TV crews are also currently busy in Dublin shooting back-to-back seasons of TV crime series Kin.