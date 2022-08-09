Rugby star Simon Zebo and Elvira Fernandez marry in intimate ceremony in Kerry
Rugby star Simon Zebo and Elvira Fernandez’s four children took centre stage as the couple officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Co Kerry.
Their four children, seven-year-old Jacob, five-year-old Sofia, two-year-old Noah and three-month-old baby Isabella were among the 22 guests to attend the romantic event at the five-star Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare recently.
Simon told RSVP Magazine that they celebrated with music, dancing and laughs as well as some rapping.
"The day went brilliantly. We didn’t have the weather but we had an amazing photographer and videographer to capture the day," he said.
"It’s a very cosy hotel so the winter weather kind of added to the day in a sense, it was magical out there surrounded by the water. We were up rapping and laughing, singing and dancing all night. It was just a fantastic night with all the closest people to us, we had a blast".
Simon and Elvira first met in Cork when he was 16 and she was a 15-year-old Spanish student studying in Ireland.
Talking about their big day which took place on Saturday, July 30, Simon added: "We had a jam session there after some Guinness and it was amazing. My rapping skills went down a treat and a great night was had," he told RSVP.
In April, Simon and Elvira announced the arrival of baby Isabella with a photo of the couple in hospital with their newborn.
He captioned the photo: “Isabella Kate Fernandez Zebo 21/4/22.”
The couple got engaged in Paris back in 2019, just four weeks after their third child Noah was born.
Sharing their engagement photo, Simon said: “My childhood sweetheart said yes.
“From the bushes in Blackrock as 15/16 year olds to the bright lights of Paris as parents of three beautiful children.
“Love you forever Eva, my queen.”
“It will be a very small and intimate celebration this summer, it will just be our close family,” Elvira told RSVP Magazine in March.
“We want to make things official this summer and hopefully the world will be more normal next year, because I want to have a church wedding and a big party with everyone in Spain next year.
“My parents, my sisters and my brother will come over to Killarney, just my close family.
“We wanted to do something more special than just going to the registry office and signing a piece of paper.”
