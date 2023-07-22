RTE journalist says Ryan Tubridy not the issue for staff - it’s the ‘rock-star salaries’

Them and us’ culture fuels discontent and needs to change at the national broadcaster, say TV sources

RYAN TUBRIDY would be welcomed back with open arms to his job as a radio presenter by his colleagues in RTÉ – if he takes a substantial pay cut in his “rock star salary”.

There is now speculation that the door is slowly opening for the return of Tubs, following his meeting with the new Director-General Kevin Bakhurst last week.

RTÉ said in a statement that the two men got together in person for a one-to-one meeting this week and had “a good, open, and constructive conversation and will meet again in a few weeks”.

RTÉ’s Education Correspondent and National Union of Journalists (NUJ) officer Emma O’Kelly told the Sunday World: “The way I see it among the people I’m speaking to, it’s not the person who is the issue, it’s the salaries.

“A colleague of mine calls them rock-star salaries. They are the issue. It’s not against Ryan Tubridy per se, it’s the salaries that are the problem.”

She said the eye-watering payments that the big names in RTÉ enjoy are “so out of kilter with what the majority of people who work in the station alongside the people on the rock-star salaries are getting. There should be no place for these kind of inflated salaries.”

Emma, who is chair of the NUJ Dublin Broadcasting Branch, adds: “The NUJ position is that we want a cap on salaries. Nobody wants to deprive somebody of a living. Nobody wants to go out and attack Ryan Tubridy as an individual, because he’s an affable guy and a very talented broadcaster.

Ryan Tubridy could be back working on radio

If anybody is saying he should never be back it’s just because of the salary.”

A media observer predicted that Ryan Tubridy is likely to return to RTÉ on a heavily reduced salary.

“His salary was going to be cut anyway because he gave up his role on The Late Late Show, but prior to the payments scandal his agent Noel Kelly would undoubtedly have hammered out a new lucrative deal for Tubridy,” he says.

“If Tubridy was still the presenter of The Late Late Show he would have had strong bargaining power because it’s the flagship of the station and it would have been difficult to quickly replace him for a September deadline if negotiations broke down.

“By leaving when he did, Tubridy handed back all the power to the new Director- General. Kevin Bakhurst now holds all the cards. Tubridy’s departure from the Late Late, which came before the payments scandal emerged and Bakhurst took over, was a godsend to the new DG as he now tries to sort out the RTÉ mess.”

Another RTÉ insider says there is a view in the station that the public will welcome back Ryan Tubridy to the airwaves and there will be forgiveness because the majority blame the culture in RTÉ and not the individual for the scandal.

Ryan Tubridy with his agent Noel Kelly

“I think the public will forgive and forget because they like Tubridy, but the staff won’t forget,” he says. “Ryan Tubridy is a very nice guy and I always had time for him, but he’s emblematic of the ‘them and us’ culture in RTÉ.

“He is on such massive money, and it’s the big money that causes the divide. It will be awkward for him to walk back in and face everyone.

“When I heard him saying countless times on the Late Late during Covid that ‘we’re all in this together,’ it was really stomach churning and disingenuous because he still had his job and was taking home more than half a million a year, while many people were scraping by on a couple of hundred quid every week.

“Staff in RTÉ said at recent meetings that they would love to be paid €75,000, which was just one of the secret payments Tubs received in a year. The salary for researchers on the Late Late is capped at €55,000 and it takes 12 years before you get to that level.

“I have no animosity against Ryan, but I’ve talked to people who worked with him and there was a them and us.

Kevin Bakhurst

“He was part of a team, but a different person on the team because of the huge money he earns. A lot of hard-working people on the team were earning a fraction of his salary.”

Another source points out that there is annoyance over the fact that while Ryan Tubridy might have left his financial dealings to his agent Noel Kelly, he was still aware that his published salary was incorrect.

“He hasn’t done anything to deserve losing his job, but obviously there are issues around his published salary,” he says. “Tubridy saw it was incorrect, but he didn’t think it was necessary to disabuse the public of the notion that he was on less than half a million when he knew damn well he wasn’t. So we have big issues with all of that.

“But if there’s one thing that the payments scandal has shown the Irish public it’s that the majority of people working in RTÉ behind the scenes... are on a very average wage. We’re not all millionaires. That’s just a few elite presenters.”