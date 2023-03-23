Roy Keane takes Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on tour of his first Cork club
The ex midfielder returned to the Whitechurch grounds of Rockmount AFC with some celebrity pals in tow.
Roy Keane (51) took a trip down memory lane yesterday with football legends Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, with the "special guests” arriving at the Cork club where his career began.
The ex midfielder returned to the Whitechurch grounds of Rockmount AFC with some celebrity pals in tow.
He played at the club before starting his professional career with Cobh Ramblers and later with Manchester United.
The Rockmount AFC website proudly claims “the former inspirational Republic of Ireland and Manchester United captain Roy Keane” as “undoubtedly” their most famous player.
“We had some very special guests in Rockmount Park this afternoon,” Roy’s boyhood club revealed on Facebook.
“Roy brought Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher & all the fantastic crew from the overlap to Show them where he played for so many years.
"The three lads were fantastic with everyone & generous with their time.”
Fellow former Man United player Gary Neville donned a Rockmount AFC hat and an Ireland hoodie as he posed for snaps at the club yesterday, with fans calling the outfit “class” as they reacted to the photos.
"Well done lads. excellent for the football of Cork. Super lads,” another added. “3 legends.”
Read more
"Outstanding photo,” one said, while another commented: “Shows what’s thought of him by his fellow pros, even opposition. Great bloke.”
Others praised Roy for not forgetting “his roots” and celebrated the “unreal” visit by the trio as they took photos with club members.
Today's Headlines
'horrific attack’ | Man who beat young mum Jasmine McMonagle to death convicted of manslaughter
Fire death | Woman (37) at centre of Portadown murder investigation is named locally
Memory lane | Roy Keane takes Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on tour of his first Cork club
ROD RAGE | Ballyfermot Rod Stewart fan who headbutted security guard at Dublin concert spared jail
Exclusive | Pictured: Alleged abuser charged with trying to murder partner with crossbow
Troubles shooting | British soldier to challenge conviction over killing of Aidan McAnespie at checkpoint
stout of order | Popular Dublin pub hits back at ‘Guinness influencer’ over online campaign
Shocking | Three gardaí to be charged over alleged attack on young boys at Dublin golf club
'don't panic' | Tommy Tiernan confirms podcast with Hector and Laurita is taking a ‘break’
Under pressure | Free NCTs: Are you one of the thousands of Irish motorists taking advantage of test backlog?