Rosanna Davison wins Celebrity Mum of the Year

The mum of three was celebrated as part of the annual awards.

Roseanna Ruane, Ellie Kisyombe and Rosanna Davison at the Mum of the Year 2022 Awards. Picture Andres Poveda

Influencer Rosanna Davison has been named ‘Celebrity Mum of the Year’ at the Woman's Way and Beko Mum of the Year Awards.

The former Miss Ireland snapped up the title as part of a showcase that celebrates Irish mothers and their contribution to society.

Rosanna shares her experience of being a mum of three on Instagram, including her emotional journey to motherhood through surrogacy.

Between 2016 and 2018, Rosanna had 14 early miscarriages and has been about her fertility story.

She was recognised by the awards for her advocacy for surrogacy and the situation in Ukraine, where she helped her surrogate Anastasiia flee with her family earlier this year.

Last year, she told the Irish Independent that motherhood is “everything I thought it would be and more."

"I suppose the main emotion is that I feel like I’m bursting with love every day. Watching children grow up and develop is just magical.”

Activist Ellie Kisyombe is a former asylum seeker living in Ireland who fled Malawi in 2010.

The mum was separated from her twins for almost six years as she pushed through the Direct Provision system for almost a decade.

She founded the social enterprise ‘Our Table’ that brings together asylum seekers and members of the wider community in Ireland to share life stories.

Roseanna Ruane was recognised for her fundraising and positivity when it comes to her daughter Saoírse’s rare cancer.

The award show took place at The Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin today. The Mum of the Year Awards is set to mark it’s 20th anniversary next year.