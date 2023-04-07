Rory McIlroy and Rory Best raise €1m each for new children’s cancer centre in Mayo

Former Ireland rugby captain and double Grand Slam winner Rory Best has made his own huge contribution having raised just over €1million by trekking 200 miles across the country

As he goes for glory in the 2023 Masters, Rory McIlroy has shown his charitable side by forking out €1m to help Irish children fighting cancer.

The golf legend McIlroy has paid the massive sum to buy a site in Cong, Co. Mayo where the Daisy Lodge centre being run for Cancer Care For Children will be built.

It’s understood the Co Down star donated the money five years ago.

Former Ireland rugby captain and double Grand Slam winner Rory Best has made his own huge contribution having raised just over €1million by trekking 200 miles across the country as part of a charity walk to raise funds to build the centre.

And he’s set to start off another walk to raise more desperately needed cash as the project is estimated to cost as much as €15 million.

McIlroy has already been heavily involved in setting up the Daisy Lodge centre in Newcastle, Co. Down, which provides therapeutic breaks for children with cancer and their families.

Best joined fellow Ireland great Iain Henderson last Thursday at a Q&A in aid of the charity in the Pebble Beach hostelry in Clontarf, north Dublin, organised by publicans Mark and Paddy Grainger and moderated by Arachas insurance CEO and Daisy Lodge patron Conor Brennan.

​ Best (40) said he visited the centre in Newcastle with members of his family and saw at first hand the help it gives sick children.

But he was upset when he learned that many affected families in the Republic can’t avail of a chance to be catered for..

“Then I heard a stat that one in every seven families that get referred from Crumlin to go to Daisy Lodge can go, so that’s six that can’t, and I spent 15 years playing in the green jersey representing the whole island and for me that is a statistic that is just not right at all,” he fumes.

“When they told me that when they build Cong in Co Mayo that no matter where you’re referred from, whether it be from Crumlin here in Dublin or it’s the Royal Victoria in Belfast, that everyone can either go to Daisy Lodge Newcastle, Daisy Lodge Mayo, and to me that seemed a cause to get behind them.”

“Conor introduced the charity into the Department of Health, and into the Taoiseach’s funding, money that they thought they could not get, it’s going to take the million that Rory McIlroy has put in, the million that we raised the last time and €15million seems miles away, but when you start to get government funding, it actually starts to get a whole lot closer.”

Now Rory’ plans to do a second major walk, all over Ireland.

Donations can be made on Cancerfundforchildren.com