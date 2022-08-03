Ronan’s son Jack Keating gets cosy with Coco at Love Island wrap party
Casa Amor bombshells Jack Keating and Coco Lodge were spotted looking cosy at the Love Island wrap party on Monday night.
Jack, the son of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, wore a grey jacket with a white t-shirt, black trousers, and white trainers as he attended the event at London's ME Hotel.
And despite the fact that the party took place late at night, the Dubliner donned a pair of black sunglasses on his head while walking hand-in-hand with Coco.
Photos also show the 23-year-old with his hands around her waist as she looked stunning in a slinky black dress pair with gold heels.
The pair headed out for the evening as Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners of Love Island 2022 back at the villa in Mallorca on Monday.
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came in second place, while Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope placed third as Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page were fourth.
Coco and Jack were both brought onto the show as bombshells for the Casa Amor challenge, which saw the girls travel to a new villa to spend time with new boys while the original boys got to form connections with new girls in the main villa.
Coco caused chaos in the main villa when Andrew decided to couple up with her at the end of Casa Amor but later decided that he preferred Tasha.
Upset by how she’d been treated, Coco revealed that the pair had been intimate behind Tasha's back, prompting Andrew to utter the iconic line: “I sucked her t*t or whatever. I licked her t*t or whatever.”
Jack failed to find love during his time in Casa Amor.
In fact, he barely received any screen time at all, apart from a short conversation with Gemma, whose father is footballer Michael Owen, about their famous dads.
