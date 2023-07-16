Ronan Keating’s older brother killed in tragic Co Mayo car accident

Mr. Keating was travelling with his wife to watch their son, Ruairi, play for Cork City against Sligo Rovers

A man killed in a two-vehicle accident yesterday afternoon in Swinford, Co Mayo has been revealed as Ciaran Keating an older brother of Ronan Keating.

It is understood that Mr. Keating, age in his 50s, from Louisburgh, was travelling with his wife, Ann Marie, to watch their son, Ruairi, play for Cork City in an evening premier league clash with Sligo Rovers.

He suffered fatal injuries in the two-vehicle impact on the N5 at Ballymiles on a stretch of road known as an accident black-spot where gardaí often deploy speed cameras.

His wife Ann Marie, a secondary teacher, was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment for injuries which are understood not to be life threatening.

The male driver of the second vehicle is receiving treatment in hospital for serious injuries.

Also hospitalised was a male passenger in the second vehicle.

Ronan Keating and his brother Ciaran

Ciaran Keating and his family relocated from Dublin to Mayo around 15 years ago and his death has caused widespread shock and sorrow in the town.

It’s understood Ciaran Keating worked as a car salesman and previously ran Maxwells bar in Lecanvey.

Apart from his own family and Ronan, Ciaran is survived by one sister, Linda, and two brothers, Gerard and Gary

Councillor John O’Malley offered his condolences to Mr Keating's family.

“Everyone is shocked and saddened by the awful news.

"He was highly regarded by all who knew him here and we are thinking of his wife and children and his extended family.”

Christy Hyland, an Independent member of Mayo County Council, commented today: “Our sympathy goes out to all the Keating family. Ciaran’s death is truly shocking”.

The coroner for Mayo has been notified and a post mortem is to take place later.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by garda forensic collision investigators yesterday evening and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on (094) 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.