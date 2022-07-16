Ricky Martin blasts allegations he had an incestuous relationship with his nephew

The pop star (50) was hit with a restraining order following the alleged revelations

Singer Ricky Martin has blasted allegations that he had an incestuous relationship with his nephew.

A lawyer for the 50-year-old was forced to deny rumours that the singer was having a sexual relationship with his sister’s 21-year-old son after he was hit with a restraining order.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges,” a rep told the Daily Mail.

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting,” he said, adding: “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs.”

Taking to Twitter, Martin also rebuffed the accusations.

“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterises me,” he said.

“Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

It comes after a man, believed to be Martin’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, claimed that Martin subjected him to “physical and psychological attacks” during their alleged seven-month affair, reports Spanish news outlet Marca.

The complainant alleged that after the pair broke up the pop singer was “consuming large amounts of alcohol and drugs” and loitered near his home.

The order has banned Martin from contacting or calling the victim, who said he “fears for his safety.”

Ricky’s lawyer said that they “look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

If the alleged romance between Martin and Sanchez is confirmed, and the singer is charged, he could face up to 50 years behind bars.

Martin has been married to artist Jwan Yosef, since 2017.

The couple have four children together Valentino and Matteo (13), and Lucia and Renn (3).

Martin fathered his teenage twins in 2008 before welcoming two more children with his husband in 2018.