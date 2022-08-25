Rex Ryan says he is ‘really happy’ for mum Morah and her relationship with singer Don

‘It's a risk saying I am committing to this person in public. But I'm glad mum choose Don because I get on with him, and I'm really happy for her’

Rex Ryan has said he is “really happy” for his mum Morah who is now in a relationship with the popular Irish country singer Don Mescall.

Rex praised his mother who was previously married to his father, the radio legend Gerry Ryan, for having the “courage” to go public with a partner “later in life”.

“It takes great courage to come out with a new partner later in life because there's always the danger of it not going to plan.

“It's a risk saying I am committing to this person in public. But I'm glad mum choose Don because I get on with him, and I'm really happy for her. He's a very talented guy who I've welcomed into my own theatre to play gigs,” he told The Sun on Sunday.

Morah recently sold the Ryan family home in Clontarf, Dublin, where Rex grew up with his four siblings; Lottie, Bonnie, Elliot and Babs. But he is not emotional saying goodbye to the place where he shared amazing memories with his dad or seeing the mansion going to a new family.

“There are certainly some beautiful ghosts in that house. You can feel it when you walk in. But I had no issues about it being let go. We had so many good times there.

“I live in Portobello and I don't pass it that often. So there's no danger for the new owners looking out the window and freaking out seeing me outside because I'm not married to locations.

“I don't get emotional about stuff. But I was thrilled to see how energised my mum was about moving into a new place. I was happy for her.”

Rex also said he believes people would watch his father’s story in a TV drama as he was “such a compelling guy”.

However, he ruled himself out of ever playing his father in an adaption of his life,

“I'd love to see a mini-series. Go ahead, I'd say. But writing it or playing my dad, I'd leave it to someone else. It's their territory to explore. And the magic of a great performance would come from an actor approaching it with absolutely no bias.

“If I was to try it, I'd end up putting all the great things I knew about my dad into it. Versus a great actor, who didn't know my dad, who would have a license to go anywhere with it. I'd also love the buzz of seeing someone else trying to create my dad on screen.”