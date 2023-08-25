Reese Witherspoon opens up about the ‘big moment’ women are having in Hollywood

Three decades after first gracing the big screen, Reese Witherspoon tells Deirdre Reynolds about friends, fame and ‘all the feels’

At the peak of her rom-com fame, Reese Witherspoon was best known for championing the ‘bend and snap’. Now the icon is putting her back into it behind the camera too — and commanding just as much attention in Hollywood as Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods.

The Morning Show star returns as Bradley Jackson in season three of the hit Apple TV+ drama next month. And, like her ambitious TV anchor in the show, she’s getting her dues as an executive producer too.

As well as sharing top billing, leading ladies Reese and Jennifer Aniston, who plays her on-screen frenemy Alex Levy, have been instrumental in bringing the morning TV satire to small screens everywhere since 2019.

“It’s fantastic,” says star Reese of her behind-the-scenes role on the Emmy-winning show. “Jen and I talk about how, even a few years ago, the idea of us being producers was sort of thought of as cute.

“This has been an amazing experience because we go into big rooms with lots of really important creative executives and they actually listen to what we have to say!

“I think this is an interesting time with women really stepping into leadership positions that they never expected to be in before. The world didn’t tell us that we were supposed to be leaders.

“We never thought that those opportunities would come and now here we are. I think a lot of women are stepping up or being asked to step up. It’s a big moment in time.”

Certainly, when she appeared as Rachel Green’s little sister, Jill, in a 2000 episode of Friends, few would have predicted that the Tennessee native, born Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, would go on to scoop an Oscar for portraying June Carter Cash in Walk the Line just five years later.

Or that, in more recent years, she would help films including Where the Crawdads Sing and television series such as Big Little Lies, both based on best-selling novels, make the leap from the page to the screen through her production company Hello Sunshine, which she reportedly sold for $900 million in 2021.

Along the way, the 47-year-old says, “I have learned so many hard lessons. The piece of advice I always give younger people is just to be kind to everybody because you just never know. The person that could be getting you coffee one day, or is helping you in some way, could be your boss the next day — or vice versa.

“I think being kind to everybody is a universal lesson for any industry.”

Having gone from an unknown local news reporter to co-anchor on a nationwide news programme over the past two seasons, it’s advice her dogged Morning Show character could also heed.

Morning glory: Reese in The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston

Although details of the upcoming third season are being kept firmly under wraps, the single trailer teases the fictional presenter — who was drafted in to replace Mitch Kessler (Steve Carrell) when his sexual misconduct came to light in a ripped-from-the-headlines plot — craving a return to her rabble-rousing field reporter roots.

“We were supposed to change things, weren’t we?” Reese’s Bradley is heard to tell love/loathe wingwoman Alex in the clip. “I wanted to make a difference.”

But her Southern background isn’t the only thing the Sweet Home Alabama star, daughter of a doctor and a nurse, says she has in common with Bradley Jackson.

“I definitely relate to her tendency to say things and then think about it later because I also have a big fat mouth sometimes!” laughs the mum-of-three.

“Bradley also has this hair-trigger temper that makes her so much fun to play. I love how the show explores power and ego, how that affects people.

“I love how she is such a force for truth. I love how she is always trying to get to the bottom of things and to wake people up to what is happening.

“Truth and integrity are very important to her and that has made her a vital component in The Morning Show machine. She’s a really fascinating character to play.

“This season really poses the question of: ‘Has she changed?’” Reese goes on. “Has she become something she always hated? You start to see the breakdown of her ethics, her morality and how she separates the consequences of some of her actions to try to cover up her behaviour. She is really having a lot of moral and ethical dilemmas.”

One such quandary is sure to be her tug of love between seasoned anchor Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies), who in the second season finale asked her to move in with her, and network boss Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup), who in the same episode professed his true feelings for Bradley.

Off camera, things have been no-less complicated for newly single Reese, who in March announced her separation from husband-of-12-years, Jim Toth, with whom she has an 11-year-old son, Tennessee.

She also shares two children, lookalike daughter Ava (23), and son Deacon (19), with her first husband and Cruel Intentions co-star Ryan Phillippe, from whom she split in 2006 after seven years of marriage.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe. Photo: Nicholas Hunt/WireImage)

But Reese, who is poised to return to her romantic comedy roots in the long-awaited Legally Blonde 3, insists there’s still plenty of love in her life, not least since reuniting with her long-time pal on The Morning Show. “Jen is like my big sis. We met playing sisters on Friends and she has taken me under her wing ever since. She’s a true friend, she gives me great advice and she takes care of me,” she praises.

“This has been three seasons and five years of my life. Three seasons of ten episodes each, so it’s like we made 15 movies together. We love collaborating, reading the scripts together and coming up with ideas. It’s just a dream come true to get to do this together.

“I would describe it as almost like we are in a love story,” she explains of Bradley and Alex. “People are always trying to get in between us but we always choose each other, even if we are mad at each other. It’s a beautiful relationship.

“It’s so fun for us because we get to have these great fight scenes and then, like you do when you are great friends with somebody, you have great resolutions. That’s what real friendship is and that is.”

Without spoiling anything, the shock death of a main character in last season’s cliffhanger makes room for Jon Hamm, as a billionaire bidding to buy the embattled UBC network, and “the perfect addition to the show”, according to Reese.

Premiering with a double bill, asked to describe the new series in three words, she gives six for emphasis: “Drama, romance and feels…all the feels.”