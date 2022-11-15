Rap legend Dizzee Rascal says 'top o’ the morning to ya' as he rides sulky

The grime artist took the reins to give a stereotypical Irish greeting to passing drivers.

Rap legend Dizzee Rascal says 'Top the morning to ya' as he has a go on a sulky racer

Rap legend Dizzee Rascal has taken an unlikely trip on a sulky, saying “Top the morning to ya” as he holds the reins.

The Bonkers rapper took the driving seat as cars pass by, nodding at drivers and giving them the stereotypical Irish greeting.

The surprise sighting of the British star was posted to his TikTok account, showing Dizzee talking the reins of the sulky.

Sulky race

The grime artist (38), whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, has taken a shine to the social media platform, boasting almost a quarter of a million followers.

His videos have been liked over two million times.

The star is setting out on a headline show in London next year to mark the 20-year anniversary of his debut album Boy in Da Corner.