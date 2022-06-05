Queen joined by ‘magnificent seven’ on Palace balcony
It was a “magnificent seven” who surrounded the Queen at the Jubilee finale – the core members of the royal family who are shaping the monarchy.
Future king Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who was publicly backed this year by the British monarch to one day use the title Queen, emerged with the head of state as she stepped onto the Buckingham Palace balcony.
There too were the next in line, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George.
Read more
And the Duchess of Cambridge, like Camilla a future Queen Consort, along with Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis, the siblings a double helping of spares to the heir.
As the Queen, in her end-of-Jubilee written message, outlined her commitment to serve “to the best of my ability supported by my family”, it was to these seven she was referring.
On hand and greatly depended on will also be the Princess Royal, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Queen’s cousins, who have devoted their lives to royal duty.
These working royals joined the Queen for the Jubilee flypast on the first day of the celebrations.
But the closing image was the Queen and those in the immediate line of succession, and two wives as future consorts.
It was a symbol of a focused monarchy, reminiscent of the Diamond Jubilee balcony appearance in 2012 when the numbers were trimmed to a slimmed down group of six, including the Queen.
Then it was just the Queen – without the Duke of Edinburgh, who was in hospital – and Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and the Duke of Sussex.
But with Harry no longer at the forefront of royal life, and the arrival of the Cambridge great-grandchildren, the family line-up has changed.
For the Platinum Jubilee, the Queen moved to set out the future of the institution she has served for more than 70 years.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home