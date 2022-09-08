Queen Elizabeth II of England dies surrounded by her family in Scotland

The royal, who served as monarch for 70 years, was in Balmoral surrounded by her family including Charles and Camilla

The Queen welcomes PM Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral on Tuesday — © PA

The Queen of England Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

The royal, who served as monarch for 70 years, was in Balmoral surrounded by her family including Charles and Camilla, Prince William and his family, Prince Harry and Meghan as well as her other children Anne, Edward and Andrew.

News spread on Friday afternoon that the longest-serving British monarch had cancelled her plans after taking ill as her nearest and dearest were told to make their way to the Scottish residence where she was being monitored by doctors.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed the sad news, saying: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Just two days earlier she was photographed and filmed as part of Liz Truss’s official announcement as the new Prime Minister.

There had been concerns about her health for a long time with her schedule being heavily reduced since her Jubilee celebrations in June.

Since the early 60s., there has been a plan in place, named ‘Operation London Bridge’, to officially announced and deal with the death of the popular head of state. The plan is officially updated three times a year and it is believed that the current plan states that there will be ten days of mourning before she is buried.

There will also be detailed plans for the Prince of Wales’ Accession to the throne over the same period of time.

