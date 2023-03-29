Queen Consort Camilla leads tributes to Paul O'Grady following death
The pair shared a special bond over their love of dogs, met many times and worked closely together in support of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.
Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles has been left “deeply saddened” at the death of her friend, TV presenter Paul O’Grady, whose “warm heart and infectious humour lit up the lives of so many”.
The royal family’s official Twitter account paid tribute to the star, saying: “Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories.”
