Punters bet on Love Island-inspired baby name for Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

The influencer and her boxing beau met on the ITV dating show’s fifth series back in 2019 and have been going strong ever since.

Punters are speculating that Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury may name their baby after a Love Island co-star, a leading bookmaker has revealed.

Last month, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together and took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the baby’s gender – a little girl.

Now, fans are keeping busy by betting on potential baby names for their daughter.

According to Ladbrokes, there has been a “growing interest” in Molly-Mae's pregnancy, with Princess and Destiny currently leading the charge for a potential girl’s name.

Both names have been backed at 8/1.

Some punters are hoping that the reality TV couple name their daughter after their Irish Love Island co-star, Maura Higgins, who is chalked up at 20/1.

The Longford lady is a close pal of Molly-Mae's and has shared several tributes to the couple since they announced their pregnancy news.

Meanwhile, others think Molly-Mae and Tommy will opt for a family name and choose the moniker Paris, after the wife of Tommy’s brother Tyson, with odds standing at 10/1.

Some fans are even speculating that the couple could take inspiration from fellow reality star Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who named their second daughter Chicago – a name backed at 16/1.

Debbie, after Molly-Mae's mum, and Laura are also in the running at 25/1 and 33/1, respectively.

Nicola McGeady, Head of Public Relations at Ladbrokes, said: “We have seen growing interest in potential girls’ names for Molly-Mae and Tommy’s baby since the gender was revealed yesterday, and with punters backing names inspired by the likes of Maura Higgins, Kim Kardashian and even the Royal Family, it looks like it could be a very interesting choice indeed!”

Tommy and Molly-Mae announced they are expecting a baby girl this week by sharing a gender reveal video on Instagram.

The clip showed Fury popping a balloon featuring gold lettering saying “Boy or girl?” which burst open to reveal pink confetti, indicating the duo have a daughter on the way.

Using emojis, Hague captioned her post “OUR LITTLE… ANGEL.”