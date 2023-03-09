Prince Harry to be at centre of phone hacking trial against tabloid publisher
Harry is one of a number of high-profile figures bringing damages claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.
Britain’s Duke of Sussex will be at the centre of a planned High Court trial against a tabloid newspaper publisher over phone hacking allegations, a judge has ruled.
Prince Harry is one of a number of high-profile figures bringing damages claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.
Other celebrities involved in the case include the singer and former Girls Aloud member Cheryl, the estate of the late singer George Michael, ex-footballer and television presenter Ian Wright and actor Ricky Tomlinson.
The trial is due to begin on May 9 and last for six to seven weeks, and four or five “representative” claimants were selected as “test cases” at a hearing in London on Wednesday.
