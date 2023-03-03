Prince Harry and Meghan’s titles should be stripped, Piers Morgan says
Couple ‘stunned’ as disgraced Duke is offered keys to Frogmore Cottage
Following the news of King Charles III’s decision to request the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “vacate” their UK residence, Piers Morgan has demanded that Harry and Meghan should also be stripped of their royal titles.
Prince Harry “provoked” his father King Charles III into evicting he and his wife Meghan Markle from their royal residence of Frogmore Cottage, a royal commentator has claimed.
The Sussexes confirmed they have been asked to vacate the residence handed to them by the late Queen after their marriage in 2018, and are said now said to be making arrangements to have their remaining belongings shipped from the 10-bedroom royal residence to California.
Instead, Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage, but the Duke of York is claimed to be “resisting” calls to downsize from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he has lived for more than 20 years and shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
Referencing Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, royal expert Tom Bower told Page Six: “Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with Harry’s disgraceful book and the interviews he gave.”
A friend of the Duchess of Sussex was quoted as telling The Sun, which first reported the claims, that the Sussexes were “stunned” by the development, saying: “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment.
Writing in The Sun, Piers Morgan said: “There comes a point in every such dispute when a line must be drawn in the sand. And for [King] Charles, that line came in the shape of Harry’s tell-all book Spare which dumped a Grand Canyon-sized load of rotten, stinking manure over his family.”
He added: “If one of my three sons publicly repeatedly trashed our family in the way Harry’s trashed his, they wouldn’t be getting the ash from my annual Christmas Day cigar, let alone a luxury home.”
Morgan says the King must refuse to invite Harry and Meghan to his coronation in May, and then fully stripping them of their royal titles.
Morgan said: “They’ve made their backstabbing, fork-tongued beds in their California mansion, and they can continue lying in them. In every sense.”
