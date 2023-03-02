Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to ‘vacate’ their UK home Frogmore Cottage

It has been reported that Britain’s King Charles has instead offered the keys to the 10-bedroom property to disgraced Prince Andrew

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to “vacate” their UK home just weeks after Prince Harry’s damning book Spare was released, the couple have confirmed.

A representative for the Sussexes confirmed on Wednesday night (1 March) that Harry and Meghan Markle were asked to leave Frogmore Cottage, which was gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II after their wedding in 2018.

It has been reported that Britain’s King Charles has instead offered the keys to the 10-bedroom property to disgraced Prince Andrew, a move that sources say have “stunned” the Sussexes.