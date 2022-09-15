Presenter Nick Cannon welcomes NINTH child while awaiting the births of two more

He shared a snap of himself and the 40-year-old model mum with their daughter alongside a caption which revealed the child's name is Onyx Ice Cole Cannon

Comedian Nick Cannon has announced the arrival of his NINTH child with LaNisha Cole while revealing he is awaiting the birth of two more kids with other women.

Declaring that he is “in awe of the divine feminine”, the 41-year-old said the birth of child number nine with model LaNisha Cole was a “privilege”.

He shared a snap of himself and the 40-year-old model mum with their daughter alongside a caption which revealed the child's name is Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

LaNisha is an American fashion model who was best known for her eight seasons as a rotating model on The Price Is Right hosted by Bob Barker then Drew Carey.

She had been documenting her pregnancy journey since May but had not revealed who the father of her child was until Wednesday.

Nick was romantically linked to LaNisha in February 2021, however, they split at the end of the month.

Just weeks ago the actor amazed fans by announcing that he is expecting his 11th child with Brittany Bell.

Brittany, who is also a model, is already a mother to two of Nick's kids - daughter Powerful Queen (one) and son Golden (five).

And this follows the news that the father-of-eight is currently awaiting the birth of his tenth child with Abby De La Rosa due in October.

Cannon already has one-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with De La Rosa.

He also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey and fathered a child with Alyssa Scott - son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Announcing the birth of his new baby girl, Cannon wrote: “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again today I am in awe of the divine feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

After impregnating several women over the years, he said he had thick enough skin to deal with the criticism he has received.

“As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength.

“So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious mothers of my children.”

Cannon continued, "I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless of what anyone says.

“I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite being God ordained me to be."

The dad promised to protect his daughter from "shame" and won't let others "ridicule her with their outside opinions".

Cannon urged the public to stop projecting criticism toward the mothers of his children but to instead focus on him.

"Lanisha is one of the most guileless, peaceful, and non-confrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed.

He said she "only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood".

"Please give her that. She is so loving and pure-hearted," he stressed.