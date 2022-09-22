Pierce Brosnan’s sons reveal how they were shocked as kids to learn their dad was famous

Pierce (69) became one of the most famous actors in the world when he played James Bond in four films between 1995 to 2002

Pierce Brosnan with his three sons Dylan, Sean and Christopher

Pierce Brosnan kept his fame a secret from his sons who, for years, believed he just “had a lot of friends.”

The former James Bond star managed to keep his celebrity status under wraps from his sons Dylan, now 25, and Paris, now 21, while they were growing up.

“People would come up to him in the street, and he’s like the nicest guy, so he talks to everyone for a really long time,” Dylan told GQ in a tell-all father-and-sons interview.

By the time they discovered why their father was famous, they said they also decided to keep it a secret.

"I don’t tell anybody that, under any circumstances,” Dylan says.

Dylan describes how his friends were shocked when they arrived at his twenty-first birthday party, learning the celebrity guest was really Dylan’s dad.

Pierce (69), who is originally from Navan, Co Meath, tried to dissuade his youngest sons from following in his footsteps to Hollywood. Instead, they have entered music and modelling.

Brosnan is best known for his portrayal of James Bond from 1995 to 2002 and says he’s “not sure” about the newest instalment in the series, ‘No Time to Die.’

“I don’t care,” he told GQ when asked his thoughts on a new Bond following Daniel Craig’s departure from the role.

Brosnan has been married twice and has five children. He adopted the two children of his first wife Cassandra Harris before her death at age 43 following an ovarian cancer diagnosis. They had one other son, Sean together.

His adoptive daughter Charlotte also died of ovarian cancer in 2013.

Married to Keely Shaye Smith for over 20 years, they share sons Dylan and Paris.