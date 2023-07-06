Pictured: Marty Morrissey grins as he hosts Renault event with GAA stars in 2018

The ‘ad hoc’ five year car loan was revealed in yesterday’s Oireachtas Committee

Marty was used to promote a huge event at the Keary dealership of Cork

THIS photograph shows RTE presenter Marty Morrissey smiling for the camera as he hosts a Renault event in 2018 – shortly after he received the loan of a car from the company.

Five years ago a host of GAA greats showed up at the giant Renault car dealership on the Kinsale roundabout in Cork.

The whole event was presented by RTE star Marty Morrissey and it is now believed to be the first major car event after the deal was struck the previous year.

Dublin’s Alan Brogan, Kerry’s Mark O’Sé, Westmeath’s Dessie Dolan and Clare’s Anthony Daly were among the guests that night.

Irish rugby star Fiona Coughlan was also there alongside local stars Rena Buckley and Paddy Kelly.

Marty hosted a long list of Renault events in a five year period

Earlier today, the commentator made a long statement apologising for an "error of judgement" after admitting he was the staff member who had the loan of a Renault car for up to five years.

Mr Morrissey confirmed he had an “ad hoc” arrangement with the popular car company in a statement released this evening.

He claimed he was asked to present a number of events at Renault garages across the country in 2017.

However, he insisted he was granted permission by RTE to MC at the events at the time.

Marty on the infamous Facebook post

"I did not seek a fee of this engagement," he said, adding that as he did not seek a fee, Renault offered him the use of the car instead.

"I accepted this offer," he said," adding that "the situation carried over informally for a number of years".

"Since the recent controversy within RTÉ arose, I reflected on this matter. I concluded that it had been an error of judgement on my part to accept the use of the car. I returned it voluntarily to Renault on Friday 23rd June.”

It emerged at The Oireachtas Media Committee yesterday afternoon that an RTÉ staff member had returned a vehicle "on Tuesday" after using it for the past five years in an arrangement that had "not been approved".

The rumour mill went into overdrive last night after acting Director General Adrian Lynch told the Oireachtas Media Committee under questioning about the staff member handing back the car on Tuesday.

Speculation was rife on social media as to the identity of the big-name star but also internally in RTÉ, with only one name now being linked with having the borrowed car.

Under questioning from Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley, Adrian Lynch was asked if there were any brand ambassadors with a loaned car who was also in receipt of a car allowance from RTÉ.

Mr Lynch said they were “going through a process now” of checking that information.

“I’m aware of one instance where somebody had a loan of a car...my understanding is that car has been returned and that individual is a staff member of RTÉ.”

Mr Lynch said he could not name the staff member for data protection reasons, and would not say what role or rank they have as “it’ll be too specific and lead to speculation”.

“I’m sure it’ll come out anyway,” he said.