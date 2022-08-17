Pete Davidson in ‘trauma therapy’ after harassment from Kanye West

The SNL star is said to have sought help after the rapper shared a fake New York Times paper with the headline “Skete Davidson dead at 28”.

Pete Davidson is reportedly in “trauma therapy” following recent online harassment from Kanye West.

The SNL star is said to have sought help after the rapper shared a fake New York Times paper with the headline “Skete Davidson dead at 28”.

Underneath the headline, Kanye poked fun public feud with rapper Kid Cudi with the subheading: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers”, a reference to the musician walking off stage during last month’s Rolling Loud festival in Miami after fans threw objects at him.

Kanye chose not to caption the post, allowing the fake headline and tagline to speak for themselves.

Pete has received targeted abuse from Kanye since before his split with Kim Kardashian earlier this month.

According to sources, Pete has found the “attention and negativity” from Kanye a “trigger” and has been receiving therapy since April.

“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," an insider close to the 28-year-old told People.

They added Pete “has been in trauma therapy in large part [due to Kanye].”

However, Pete is said to have “no regrets” about his 9-month relationship with Kim.

"[Pete] has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him,” the source said.

And a source close to Kim told Closer magazine that the reality star is worried that her ex-husband Kanye could hurt her relationships in the future.

“Kim's heartbroken over her split from Pete and to have Kanye only add more upset has been a double blow," they said.

"His bad taste made her realise that he might never let her move on with her life and be happy.”

Kim and Pete reportedly decided to end their whirlwind romance and just be friends due to their demanding schedules and work commitments.

A source told E! News: “They have a lot of love and respect for each other but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Another insider close to the pair said: “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment.

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice, but Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

Kim married Kanye back in 2014 and the pair share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The reality star filed for divorce from the musician in January 2021 and was declared legally single in March 2022, four months after she began dating Pete.