Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ‘terrified’ after £3.5m mansion raided by burglars

Perrie Edwards and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left “terrified and heartbroken” after burglars broke into their home while they were inside with their baby.

The former Little Mix star and her football ace partner live in a £3.5 million mansion on an exclusive, star-studded street in Chesire with their one-year-old son, Axel.

Thieves broke into the property this week while the family were downstairs and reportedly snatched expensive items including jewellery and designer handbags.

The couple contacted police, who are now using CCTV footage to identify the burglars.

But despite the ongoing investigation, sources say that Perrie and Alex have been left shaken by the incident.

A close friend told The Sun: “It’s just the most violating thing — to think that someone has been all over their belongings before they even realised what was happening is so upsetting.

“The brazenness of doing it while they were in the house is terrifying, and obviously they’re heartbroken that a lot of valuable items which meant a great deal to them — not just financially — have been taken.

“This is their dream home and they love their life there as a family.

“Suddenly it feels tarnished, but they’re determined to get on with their lives and obviously they’ll take every necessary step to ensure they are totally secure in the future.”

A neighbour added: “This latest break-in is a real worry.

“This is a very quiet street and lots of residents have very good security, so it is quite frightening these thugs still feel comfortable enough to break in — especially when people are in. It must have been terrifying.”

Cheshire Police confirmed officers were called to the property at 10.45pm on Tuesday, saying: “The offenders have broken into the home stealing jewellery and handbags while the occupants were inside.”

Perrie and Alex first sparked dating rumours back in October 2016 when the singer was spotted attending one of Alex's Arsenal games from his personal box. They confirmed their relationship on Instagram a few months later.

The pair welcomed their first child together, Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain, in August 2021 and announced their engagement in June this year.