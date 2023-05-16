Paul Mescal's mum Dearbhla shares some hopeful news in cancer battle

The Maynooth mum-of-three and Garda member was diagnosed with multiple myeloma

Paul Mescal's mum Dearbhla has shared some hopeful news in her cancer battle as she prepares to return to hospital for an MRI scan.

The Maynooth mum-of-three and Garda member was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a type of bone marrow cancer that can affect the spine, skull, pelvis and ribs, last July.

Since then, Dearbhla has been documenting her cancer journey on social media, revealing that she is due to return to hospital for an MRI scan due to unexplained pain.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she revealed: “So I've just finished in the hospital.

“I've to go for an MRI. Date to be confirmed, but that's okay. Bloods done, all still really good numbers so very, very happy about that part. We'll get to the root of the pain but it's so wonderful to be cared for by this amazing team.”

Once she returned home, she then took to her stories again, to give further updates: “I'm home and feeling less anxious,” she wrote.

“I know we will get to the root of it, which is really good. I've made my sandwich, I've lit the fire, I can see my roses and my birds and my tree and this is me.

“I'm now going to settle and I hope for all of you that need to be heard that you get heard, that would be my hope for us all – that our voices are heard and if your voice can't be heard that there is somebody advocating for you to be heard.”

She concluded the post with the words: “I think that is really important.”

The Normal People star (27) spoke out about his mother's battle earlier this year after his sister Nell first publicly addressed her illness, leading to Dearbhla offering regular updates to her followers..

On Sunday meanwhile, she again took to social media to share an inspiration post reading: “Random thoughts… Life is kinda like a dryer filled with clothes…

“If you imagine the clothes as your life all your thoughts, actions, deeds mixing, turning one way & another, in perfect rhythm. You get used to its white sound & then the disrupter…

“A coin, a belt buckle hits the drum unrhythmical & causes things to go off balance… like cancer being thrust into your life. You have to find a new way to accept the discord. When the disrupter sent its alarm each of our children were away one filming, one beginning a brand new job, in a brand new country & one trying to establish her feet in the career of her dreams.

“There was or is never a good time for this news but in it went to each of our dryers … clinking at the drum disrupting our personal journeys with its constant unease. In that initial time we touched base, I shared & they cared...

“My life when in hospital was one of acceptance, being present & fighting hard. They were helpless & mindful & filled with the need to be able to do more...

“There won’t be a moment for a while for us all to be together to unfold & put away this dryer load so how blessed am I to know their friends, mentors & amazing humans that form a part of each of my children’s lives are hearing, listening & helping them unfold...

“How blessed am I to have the friends I have who are willing to understand unanswered calls, unreplied to texts does not mean you don’t matter but that I know you know you matter, that I see you & life will return to factory settings shortly!

“Those friends who get that what me & mine are doing right now is navigating without a map in a place we never expected to be with the belt buckle bouncing off the dryer drum inharmoniously...

“The joy I know at the end of this load of laundry is that belt buckles or no belt buckles I /we have found a way to dance & move through because standing still is not an option & although this cancer is with me forever more …

“It can walk with me but I am leading the way. I have many adventures I want to be a part of, dreams yet to come true. Today? Well today I find joy in being able, that whatever energy I have today will move me towards tomorrow.”

Back in January, Paul's Oscar nomination came at the same time as Deabhla began preparing to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

Nell told in a tweet just after the news of his award nod broke that their mum Dearbhla had got her hair cut in preparation for the sessions.

The singer-songwriter wrote: “My mum got a haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy and then Paul got nominated for an Oscar life is so crazy.”

“I know what's ahead because I have been informed by my wonderful team and I want to be ready so that when I'm in the hospital I'm only concentrating on that battle.

She wrote: “I have decided that I am going to cut my hair short today – as a first cut and then the next cut will be the short, short, short cut – the hospital short cut...

“I know what's ahead because I have been informed by my wonderful team and I want to be ready so that when I'm in the hospital I'm only concentrating on that battle. This is the final stage for me to start living with this cancer.”