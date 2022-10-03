Paul Mescal tells US fans that playing GAA is ‘chaos’ and 'brutal’

The Kildare native, who rose to fame in 2020 for playing Connell Waldron in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel Normal People, was speaking about the sport on Late Night with Seth Myers.

Paul Mescal described GAA as “pure chaos” during a recent appearance on an American talk show.

The Kildare native, who rose to fame in 2020 for playing Connell Waldron in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel Normal People, was speaking about the sport on Late Night with Seth Myers.

The 26-year-old shared his love for GAA to the American audience but added that matches can be “brutal”.

“[It’s] chaos. Pure chaos, it’s basically just a mix between rugby and soccer but it’s just brutal... It depends on which town you’re playing against,” he said.

“You represent your parish of where you come from and it’s non-professional, it’s very spirited.

“I played for Maynooth and Kildare, my county, for anybody who doesn’t know. This is like a geography lesson.”

Paul also revealed why he had to give up his GAA career, explaining that a bad injury almost got him into trouble while he was studying acting at the Lír Academy.

“I broke my nose and my jaw, I broke my jaw two days before starting my final year in drama school, so I was like, ‘I’m probably going to give it a break for the last year.’

“I found out that they don’t really go hand in hand. You can’t really act with a broken jaw.”

He admitted that he was forced to lie to his acting teachers about how he got his injury and told of the hilarious lie he came up with to cover his back.

“They say you’re not allowed to play any sport because it’s bad for, like, your body and stuff. And I was like ‘I’ll be fine,’ go in face-to-face with my acting teachers, and they’re like “What’s wrong?”

“I was like, ‘Well, this is so weird, I got mugged at work. Nightmare.’

“So, I spent the next four weeks of rehearsals rehearsing like this,” he said as he spoke through gritted teeth.