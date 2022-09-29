Paul Mescal gushes about life on tour with rumoured fiancée Phoebe Bridgers

The Normal People actor (26) was first linked to the American singer (27) in 2020 but the pair didn’t confirm their relationship until December last year.

Paul Mescal has opened up about his relationship with musician Phoebe Bridgers in a rare interview about his personal life.

The Normal People actor (26) was first linked to the American singer (27) in 2020 but the pair didn’t confirm their relationship until December last year.

Since then, the pair have attended events like the Met Gala together and Paul is regularly spotted at Phoebe’s gigs – including her Dublin concert in Fairview Park this June.

Speaking to Bustle, the Kildare native said that he loved touring and spending time with his girlfriend (and rumoured fiancée).

“I really, really enjoy being around her and her band and her friends. It’s also great to get to see a country that I’m not familiar with,” he told the publication.

“I really like the Pacific Northwest. Love that neck of the woods, like Portland. New York. I feel like I’m a pretty relatively enthusiastic person, so it’s all been really happy.”

Paul also gushed about Maxine, Phoebe’s black pug, who travels on tour with her.

“She’s excellent on flights,” he said.

“Excellent with noise. People love her. She’s like a great extension of us, in representing well in every social interaction.”

Back in April, the couple sparked engagement rumours when Phoebe reportedly referred to Paul as her “fiancé” as they partied together after she performed at Coachella.

News of their rumoured engagement broke when a source tipped off celebrity gossip giant Deuxmoi about the revelation.

The insider, who remained anonymous, said: “Phoebe Bridgers openly introducing Paul as her fiancé at a private Coachella event. Not sure if it’s public knowledge yet.”

Paul was first linked to Phoebe in the summer months of 2020, when they were spotted grabbing brunch together at a café in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

While they were rumoured to be dating, Paul appeared in the music video for Phoebe’s song ‘Savior Complex’, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

A few days later, Paul finally revealed that he had a girlfriend during an interview with GQ, describing his partner as a “lifesaver.”

After making their red carpet debut together in November 2021, the pair officially confirmed their relationship in December with a sweet Instagram post.

Phoebe also spent last Christmas in Ireland with Paul and his family, and the couple are reportedly considering buying a house together in west Cork.