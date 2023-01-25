Paris Hilton shocks fans with baby news and ‘AI’ photo
The picture bemused some followers, with many hinting that the child’s fingernails looked unnatural and appeared to be an AI image.
Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child, surprising fans a year after she married Carter Reum.
The US socialite and businesswoman shared a close-up picture of a baby gripping a thumb to her Instagram on Tuesday.
“You are already loved beyond words,” the 41-year-old wrote in a brief caption.
Her celebrity pals, including Kris Jenner, Naomi Campbell and Lindsay Lohan all shared congratulations and well wishes to the new mother.
However, the picture bemused some followers, with many hinting that the child’s fingernails looked unnatural and appeared to be an AI image.
One asked: “Is that a painting? Why does the baby’s hand look edited?”
A second added: “The AI rendering is killing me.”
Hilton, granddaughter of Hilton Hotels’ founder Conrad Hilton, has been married to Carter
since 2021.
US media outlet People reported that the couple had welcomed the child, a son, via surrogate.
Other celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Miranda Kerr congratulated the couple in the comments of the post.
“So happy for you guys!” Kardashian wrote, with Teigen adding: “A BABY!!!!! Congratulations, so happy for you both!!”
