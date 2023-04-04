Paris Hilton shares pictures of newborn baby son Phoenix
In February she revealed her son’s name was Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, and had wanted to choose a name on the theme of world cities, like herself.
Paris Hilton has shared a selection of pictures of herself with her newborn son.
The US socialite and businesswoman posted four black and white photos to her Instagram page on Monday, showing her cuddling the baby.
In February she revealed her son’s name was Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, and had wanted to choose a name on the theme of world cities, like herself.
“My whole heart. #MommyMonday,” she captioned the pictures.
Read more
Hilton announced the arrival of her son with partner Carter Reum last month – but said they had kept the birth a secret from even their closest friends and family.
Explaining the thought process behind the baby’s name on her podcast This Is Paris, she said she had wanted one with multiple meanings.
She added that her life now felt “complete” and praised Reum as an “angel and such an incredible father”.
“It’s amazing being a mum, it sounds so weird saying I’m a mum but I love it,” she said.
Today's Headlines
PROMINENT PLAYERS | ‘Eircode gang’ fill drugs void created by garda crackdown in feud-hit Drogheda
toughest challenge | Brother of tragic bullying victim Nicole Fox reveals family were forced to leave Dublin
SUSPENDED SENTENCE | Cannabis ‘edibles’ found in Dublin man’s bedroom in garda raid
'scared' | Former soldier says she was raped by Defence Forces officer while on overseas duty
HEIR A-PAR-RENT | Paris Hilton shares pictures of newborn baby son Phoenix
Money Talks | Couple tried to smuggle €248k in crime cash out of UK during lockdown
HOUSING CRISIS | Taoiseach says claim he overruled Housing Minister on ban is ‘100pc incorrect’
RIP | One killed and 30 injured as passenger train derails in the Netherlands
'DISCOMFORT' | Brooke Shields says first kiss aged 11 was with 29-year-old actor
Tutti Fruity | Man (38) charged after €1.36m worth of cannabis smuggled in orange crates from Spain