Paris Hilton shares pictures of newborn baby son Phoenix

In February she revealed her son’s name was Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, and had wanted to choose a name on the theme of world cities, like herself.

Paris Hilton has shared a selection of pictures of herself with her newborn son.

The US socialite and businesswoman posted four black and white photos to her Instagram page on Monday, showing her cuddling the baby.

“My whole heart. #MommyMonday,” she captioned the pictures.

Hilton announced the arrival of her son with partner Carter Reum last month – but said they had kept the birth a secret from even their closest friends and family.

Explaining the thought process behind the baby’s name on her podcast This Is Paris, she said she had wanted one with multiple meanings.

She added that her life now felt “complete” and praised Reum as an “angel and such an incredible father”.

“It’s amazing being a mum, it sounds so weird saying I’m a mum but I love it,” she said.