Pair of Kanye West runners ‘show up in Dublin charity shop’ for €1,000

A pair of Kanye West-branded runners have gone on sale in a Dublin charity shop, with many people asking how they got there and why anyone would want to pay the €1,000 asking price.

The pair of black Adidas Yeezy Boost trainers have reportedly appeared in the window display of the Oxfam shop in Malahide, north Dublin.

The trainers are priced at a gasp-inducing €1,020, with the shop quoting the recommended retail price of €1,364, according to a photo of the display posted on Twitter by Dublin’s well-known Gutter Bookshop.

"Tis the season to be Yeezy”, reads the card accompanying the celeb tie-in trainers in the shop window.

"Love #Malahide charity shops... #Bargain,” wrote the Gutter Bookshop, with no small hint of irony.

However, some social media users have cast a cold eye on the pricey footwear.

"I mean, this is classic Malahide,” wrote one respondent, while another said: “I mean the most concerning thing is how much you can charge for the ugliest trainers going!”

"Saw similar in Penneys for €10,” wrote another Twitter user.

Others simply pointed out that the runners did not necessarily represent value for money despite the celeb association.

Others made pointed references to the travail of the rapper also known as Ye, who recently split with wife Kim Kardashian, with sponsors including Adidas cutting ties with him after a series of antisemitic statements in recent weeks.

Adidas has been unable to sell its inventory of Yeezy sneakers worth more than $500m after cutting ties with Kanye West, a new report says.

The German sportswear brand is now trying to sell the Yeezy items under its own brand name to “minimise potential losses,” according to the Financial Times. The publication also said Yeezy accounted for 7pc of Adidas sales this year, totaling $1.8bn in sales.

In October, Adidas ended its partnership with West following the rapper’s several antisemitic comments.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement at the time.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Along with Adidas, both Balenciaga and Gap severed its partnership with West after he made a number of comments targeted at Jewish people – claiming was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”.

Following the loss of Yeezy’s partnership with Adidas, Forbes stripped Ye of his billionaire status from $2bn to $400m.

Despite cutting ties, Adidas has said it will continue to sell shoes that were designed in collaboration with Kanye West without the Yeezy brand. Adidas executives maintained it was the “sole owner” of design rights and upcoming colour ways, and intended to make use of them next year.

“Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights registered to existing products. We intend to make use of these rights as early as 2023,” said Adidas’ chief financial officer, Harm Ohlmeyer.

Last month, Adidas announced it will launch “an independent investigation” into claims West showed explicit images of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to Adidas employees. A Rolling Stone magazine report accused the rapper and fashion designer of showing a potential new hire an “intimate” photograph of Kardashian during a job interview in 2018, while he was still married to the reality TV star.

West, who is legally known as Ye, is said to have shown the person a “very revealing and personal” photo on his phone, telling them: “My wife just sent me this.”

The claims were made in an open letter by “prominent former members of the Yeezy team”, which was sent to Adidas’ executive board members with the authors reportedly urging Adidas to address the “toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created”.

The Financial Times report comes after NBC News said West’s brand, Yeezy, owed $600,000 in unpaid taxes to the state of California. The state of California has issued multiple tax liens over the last two years to Yeezy Apparel, the first notice letter being sent in July 2021, followed by one in February and in September of this year.

Meanwhile, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reached a divorce settlement in November which included $200k per month in child support payments from West to Kardashian.