Our Showbiz Editor takes a trip down memory lane to celebrate the Sunday World's 50th birthday

To celebrate our Golden Jubilee we’ve asked our biggest names to tell us their story

shane mcgowan meets eddie rowley at sandycove dublin as he creates awareness for the need to raise funds for a machine for the cystic fibrosis at temple street hospital pix brian mcevoy

AS a wannabe journalist with a passion for the world of showbusiness and a keen interest in celebrities and their life stories, the exciting, brash and colourful Sunday World was my dream job in the Seventies.

It arrived on the scene in March 1973 while I was still in secondary school and, as a teenager, it seemed so much more fun to work on compared to the other dull and boring nationals of the time.

It had the perfect package of exposés, human interest stories that no other paper was focusing on, and features on the stars of movies, TV and music.

There was even a centre page, full colour pull-out poster of your favourite pop star every Sunday! It soon became Ireland’s biggest-selling Sunday paper.

Fast-forward to 1983 and my teenage dream came to life when I was hired as a reporter on the 10-year-old Sunday World.

Silver mullet: Eddie with Rod Stewart

I had already served my apprenticeship on two provincial newspapers in the midlands, covering events such as the monthly meeting of Westmeath Co Council and stories that included the scourge of potholes on country roads.

Now, with my pulse racing, I buckled my seat belt and got set for what promised to be a thrill-a-minute rollercoaster ride through life with my Sunday World “access all areas” VIP pass to meet and interview some of the world’s biggest stars about their remarkable lives.

Get ready for some noise as big names are about to be dropped! And they don’t come bigger than Yoko Ono, the charming, quiet-spoken widow of Beatle John Lennon. She talked about being wrongly blamed for splitting up The Beatles at the height of their fame. When I met her in London Yoko was coming to terms with the murder of her husband, John, in 1980.

Kylie Minogue meets Eddie Rowley

In 1988, I joined Jason Donovan in Melbourne, Australia, on the set of then hottest TV soap, Neighbours, to report on the series and his character Scott’s marriage to Charlene, played by Kylie Minogue. As her pop career went into the stratosphere, I would have several personal chats with Kylie in the decades that followed – and, yes, the Aussie superstar is as affable as she appears.

At the end of the 1980s, I landed an invite to join Tom Selleck on location in Hawaii as he shot the final episode of his popular TV series, Magnum, P.I. Gentle giant Selleck also chatted about his new movie at the time, Three Men And A Baby.

Gary Glitter had been one of the British glam rock superstars of the Seventies and was still playing arenas when I interviewed him before his Dublin concert in the early Nineties. He looked every inch a star with his trademark bouffant hair, but an ex-girlfriend had just told a British newspaper that it was a wig and he was bald underneath.

Before the interview, Glitter’s manager warned me that if I asked him about the story he’d immediately stop the interview. I did bring it up in a light-hearted way – “I hear you’re bald!” - and Glitter laughed it off.

But none of us knew then that there was a sinister side to Gary Glitter, who was later exposed as a paedophile and jailed for sexually abusing young girls.

In 1990, the late Sunday World photographer Val Sheehan and myself found ourselves riding around New York city in a limo with the Hothouse Flowers. We were there to do a special feature on the Irish group as they got set to headline the very first Féile, aka ‘The Trip To Tipp’, that August in Thurles.

Eddie Rowley and Dolores O' Riordan of Cranberrys at Kippure for their music video. — © Eddie Rowley

One of the craziest interviews I did in the Nineties was with Jim Corr of The Corrs, which took place as he personally flew me around Dublin in his private helicopter!

The Nineties was also the decade of the boybands and girlbands. Boyzone had their own column in the Sunday World, which I had the pleasure of editing every week. When they split up, Westlife took over the spot with their weekly column.

The Spice Girls were the biggest girl group of the era and I had the thrill of a cameo role in their 1997 film, Spice World - The Movie…playing a Sunday World reporter!

In the decades that followed there has been lots of girl power dominating the music charts. I’ve been lucky to get up close and personal with outstanding female stars such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift when they agreed to interviews for the Sunday World and our magazine.

Apart from their phenomenal talent, the other common denominator between all three is their insane work ethic. Beyoncé had done eight hours of interviews by the time she sat down with me on one occasion – and she was still totally engaging.

Westlife in London on an exclusive shoot for our magazine cover — © Eddie Rowley

One of the funniest rock stars I’ve interviewed is Noel Gallagher, particularly when he’s slagging off his brother Liam. There’s a future for him in stand up comedy.

They say you should never meet your idols. Rod Stewart was a hero from my teenage years and he treated me like a best mate when we met. Michael Bublé has the same natural charm, as does Lionel Richie. They’re easy to like and it’s part of their success.

Garth Brooks has broken all kinds of world records, including eventually playing five sold out nights at Croke Park. I’ve been interviewing him since the early Nineties and he’s always the most humble person in the room. Bruce Springsteen is the same as is, believe it or not, Bono!

Who's the Boss?

Now in my 40th year with the Sunday World, I look back and remember watching unknown people such as Daniel O’Donnell, Michael Flatley and Niall Horan blossom and become major stars. It’s amazing to see lives transformed and superstars emerge.

I watched the Sunday World do the same – and luckily they took me on board for the incredible ride.