OnlyFans millionaire Kerry Katona says ‘money doesn’t give you happiness’

The former Atomic Kitten star is living the high life cruising around in flashy cars, but things weren’t always this way.

Kerry Katona has said that “money doesn’t give you happiness” after becoming a self-made millionaire from selling racy OnlyFans snaps.

Kerry, a mum of five, has been declared bankrupt on two separate occasions - once in 2008 after failing to pay a tax bill, and again in 2013.

Speaking on the Making Money podcast, she opened up about how her life of luxury was swept from under her in an instant.

She explained: “I literally went from having nothing to being in this girl band to meeting a boy band member to becoming millionaires to living this fairytale life that wasn’t really a fairytale life to getting separated, becoming the face of Iceland, becoming a millionaire all by myself, having my own reality shows, the face of OK! Magazine...

“Gone,” she added, snapping her fingers abruptly.

The 42-year-old said that she suffered public humiliation when news of her bankruptcy broke.

“Sometimes I’d be driving my car thinking, ‘I might drive off a bridge.’

“There’s this shame, guilt, embarrassment. It was mortifying. I don’t know how I’m still sat here today.

“The people, the way they’d look at me... You think I’d had some kind of f*****g disease that I was going to give to somebody because there wasn’t enough money in my bank.”

Kerry is now supporting her family with the money made from creating content on adult platform OnlyFans, charging $24.99 (€23) per month for subscribers to get a glimpse of her raunchy pics.

The app allowed her to buy her Lamborghini Urus V8 for £200k (€224k) in cash and she’s now “making money while I sleep”, but Kerry had some sage words of advice for those who may think wealth is the be all and end all.

“Money doesn’t give you happiness; money gives you options. I think it helps give you more freedom, but happiness comes from within you as a person,” she said.

“I was always waiting for somebody else to make me happy. I think you’ve got to get to a certain point of a journey that it’s like, ‘I can only make me happy’.